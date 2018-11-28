×
PS Plus News: December games lineup revealed.

Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
28 Nov 2018, 23:33 IST

Cheer up gamers! (or not), Sony just announced their PS Plus game lineup for December via their PlayStation Blog and let me tell you it's not very strong.

But nevertheless, let's just get into it.



The two major titles headlining the PS4 are:-


#1 SOMA


Frictional Games
Frictional Games

Soma is a science fiction survival horror video game developed and published by Frictional Games for Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game was released on 22 September 2015 for Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4 and on 1 December 2017 on Xbox One.

The game has a Metacritic score of 79/100 for the PS4.


#2 Onrush


Codemasters.
Codemasters.

Onrush is an arcade-style vehicular combat game in which players drive a variety of off-road vehicles, from motorcycles to buggies, across large levels over hilly terrain. The game features a boost mechanic that players can use to increase their vehicle's speed. Players earn boost by performing stunts and slamming rival racers to take them out.

The game itself is a team game; twelve players are split into two teams of six.

Developed by Codemasters and published by Deep Silver, Onrush was released on 5 June 2018.

The game currently has a Metacritic score of 76/100 for the PS4.


Other games including the lineup are-

  • Steredenn, PS3
  • Steinsgate, PS3
  • Iconoclasts, PS Vita (Cross-Buy with PS4)
  • Papers, Please, PS Vita.

There are also some extra resources available for Warframe players ( What is this game?) which contains the Warframe: PlayStation Plus booster pack III.

It includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 credits, Quanta (a Corpus laser rifle), Quanta Obsidian Skin, 7-Day Affinity Booster, and a 7-Day Credit Booster. PS Plus members can get the pack for free from now until January 15, 2019.

All the above-mentioned games will be available to download from December 4, 2018, to January 1, 2019.

What are your thoughts about this month's PS Plus lineup?

Tell us in the comments down below.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hinagiku Katsura is my love in one world, Yenefer of Vegenberg in the other and when I'm alone in the so-called "Real world" I tend to dream in a far far away land called Owl city. :D
