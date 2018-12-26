PS Plus News: January Line-up revealed

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 26 Dec 2018, 23:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steep

As you enjoy the holiday season with your friends and family, PlayStation continues to treat you with its PSN January sale as the PS Plus lineup for January was just revealed by the PlayStation Blog.

Without any further ado, let's just get into the all the games that are coming on the PS plus the coming month for free.

#1 Steep

Set in an open world environment of the Alps and Denali (formerly known as Mount McKinley), which can be explored freely by the players, the game can be played from either a first-person or third-person perspective, which can be switched instantly at players' will.

The game also utilises the GoPro camera during races. The four main activities available in the game include skiing, wingsuit flying, snowboarding and paragliding. Players can switch between these activities by using the game's menu wheel.

#2 Portal Knights

Portal Knights is an independent survival action role-playing video game developed by Keen Games and published by 505 Games. It was released into Steam Early Access on 25 February 2016.

It was released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and left Early Access on 18 May 2017. It was released on the Nintendo Switch eShop on 23 November 2017, and later in retail on 13 February 2018.

#3 Zone of the Enders HD Remaster (PS3)

Advertisement

Zone of the Enders, also known as Z.O.E., is a video game that was developed and published by Konami. It was originally released in March 2001 for the PlayStation 2 and re-released in 2012 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 as part of the Zone of the Enders: HD Collection. It was produced by Hideo Kojima. The game is based on mecha combat.

#4 Amplitude (PS3)

Amplitude is a music video game developed by Harmonix for the PlayStation 2. It is the sequel to Frequency. The game was released in North America on March 24, 2003, and in Europe on September 26, 2003.

In Amplitude, the player controls a beat blaster ship across a lane of six tracks, each track representing a musical instrument and containing note gems that the player shoots at in time with the music.

The player earns points for accurate playing and increases their scoring multiplier by playing a series of flawless sequences; the player loses energy by missing too many notes and can end the song prematurely if they run out of energy.

Compared to the original Frequency which used more electronica and trance music, Amplitude included additional pop-rock songs in its soundtrack.

In addition to these games on PS4, PS Plus users also get The Warframe: PlayStation Plus Booster Pack III, which has a little bit of everything to jump-start your game. This includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, Quanta (a Corpus laser rifle), Quanta Obsidian Skin, 7-Day Affinity Booster, and a 7-Day Credit Booster. PS Plus members can get the pack for free from now until January 15, 2019.

For more PS4 news, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement