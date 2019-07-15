PS Plus News: The EA access games may have been mistaken as the PS Plus titles of August.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Just recently, as the most bizarre piece of information, Glitched Africa received from a reader that two games from EA are apparently free for the PS Plus members.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 listed as free

The above picture which seems pretty legit led to fans speculating that the two of the titles which are EA Sports UFC 3 and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 might just be headling next months' PS Plus lineup.

This, however, may not be true as a more detailed analysis of this situation may have led to the conclusion that the above-mentioned games, as well as few of the other titles, will all be available for the EA access members which launch next week July 24 on the PS4.

Battlefield V listed as free for the PS plus users

Heading over to the EA access website for PS4, one may see the list of the games that will be available to the players straight away starting July 24.

These games are Battlefield 5, A Way Out, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and much more.

There seems to be a lot of mishappenings occurring when it comes to Sony's PS plus line up these days. This month's big title Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 was swapped last minute by Sony who mentioned in their blog the same and apologized for the inconvenience.

The swapped title ended up being Quantic Dream's Detroit Become Human: Deluxe Edition which also contained 2010's thriller mystery Heavy Rain as well as a racing game called Horizon Turbo.

There's still however a possibility that Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and UFC 3 might actually be the leaked titles for August. Whatsoever be the case, we will indeed an official announcement from Sony very soon.

