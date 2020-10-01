PS Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which is the better subscription service?

The gaming landscape, as a whole, seems to be shifting towards a more "subscription-based" model, with Xbox leading the charge with the Game Pass. PS Plus has also stayed competitive with its offering of quality PS4 titles on the PS5 at launch with the PS Plus Collection.

However, both of those subscription services are quite different in their execution, and one is clearly looking far ahead in the future. The Xbox Game Pass gives players access to over 100+ titles instantly and has often been dubbed "Netflix for games".

The PS Plus service, as it stands in its current form, is an online subscription that gives players access to online multiplayer in games as well as monthly free games and exclusive discounts.

Sony could very well decide to go down the "Netflix for games" route with the PS Plus as well. However, the only semblance to that sort of service comes in the form of the PS Plus Collection.

Xbox Game Pass v PS Plus: Which service provides the most value for money?

Games

Arguably, the PS4 has the strongest library of games in any console generation, with an overwhelmingly large number of quality first-party games that dominated sales and were critical darlings as well.

The PS Plus Collection looks to provide subscribers with the best games from the PS4 library on the PS5 at launch, thereby making the console look that much more viable for purchase at launch.

The Xbox Game Pass, on the other hand, goes for quantity instead of just quality, and perhaps Microsoft are right in their approach. The sheer number of games available on the platform simply wipes the floor with its Sony counterpart.

At the end of the day, the Xbox Game Pass is simply a step above the PS Plus in terms of the number of games it has on offer.

Services

The biggest reason why players subscribe to PS Plus is to gain access to online multiplayer in games. As a number of titles require PS Plus for online multiplayer, subscribing to the service is a no-brainer for multiplayer enthusiasts.

In addition to that, the service also provides subscribers with 2-3 PS4 titles for free every month. Earlier, games for PS3 and PS Vita were also included but that has come to an end now.

As long as players have a PS Plus subscription, they will have access to the free games offered every month.

The Xbox Game Pass is a much more comprehensive package that not only gives players access to Xbox Live Gold but games for PC as well. The Game Pass isn't just restricted to one platform, i.e the console, but reaches over to Microsoft Windows and Android as well.

As a result, the Xbox Game Pass is a far more comprehensive subscription service.

Conclusion

The Xbox Game Pass is simply far too big and comprehensive for Sony to stay competitive with the PS Plus in its current form. Microsoft have been relying on the Game Pass to lead them to console supremacy in the next generation.

However, there approach to the service has been far more comprehensive and inclusive of other platforms than just the Xbox. As a result, the Game Pass is one of the biggest reasons why the Xbox Series X seems like an attractive console for prospective buyers.

The fact that the service reaches across to other platforms as well should put it over as the service that provides the most value for money.