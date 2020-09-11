PS4: 5 best Dualshock 4 controller alternatives

The PS4 has undoubtedly dominated this console generation with its numerous quality, first-party titles that have received rave reviews and sold exceptionally well. But one of the many hotly-debated topics on the internet regarding this console has to do with controllers of consoles.

The Dualshock 4 for the PS4 is the company standard, and has evolved a lot since its earliest form. While the basic design principles of the Dualshock series of controllers haven't changed a lot, there have been several tweaks.

The PS4 is a great console and demands a great controller, which the Dualshock 4 is. It is a perfectly serviceable joystick that does its job reasonably well, but sometimes, players will look for alternatives.

There are tonnes of other PS4 controllers on the market, but some work way better than others, and we look at some replacements for the same.

Five best alternatives to the Dualshock 4 on the PS4

5) Nacon Wired Illuminated Compact Controller for PS4

One of the most common issues players run into with their PS4 controllers is that they might end up damaging it over time. The Dualshock 4 can be an expensive controller to replace, as it is still a relatively high-cost piece of hardware.

The PS4, thankfully, supports other third-party controllers, and Nacon has a whole range of official PS4-licensed joysticks. One of which is the Nacon Wired Illuminated.

This controller's aesthetics jump out on first viewing, and its transparent design is an instant eye-catcher. However, what makes it great is its relatively cheaper price tag.

However, if that alone doesn't do it for you, this joystick also feels bigger than the standard one, and the analog sticks feel more responsive than the Dualshock 4.

4) Nacon Wired Compact Controller for PS4

The Nacon Wired Compact Controller is priced the same as its transparent "Illuminated" counterpart, and is virtually the same design. It is the best alternative to the PS4 joystick given its cheaper pricing and similar quality.

While it cuts back on certain features, such as the wireless capability as well as the lack of an in-built speaker, very few games make use of these, and hence, it isn't much of a loss.

This joystick comes with a bit of an adjusting period, as users might feel a bit uncomfortable with the broader shoulders; but it's not a deal-breaker. It is absolutely the best cheaper alternative to the Dualshock 4.

3) Nacon Asymmetric Wireless Controller

This particular controller will please those making the transition from the Xbox to the PS4, as it has a similar asymmetric design to the former's joysticks. This design is considered by many to be more superior among controllers, as it feels a touch more responsive.

It is priced somewhere around the Dualshock 4, making it a great replacement if the user runs into issues with his/her standard PS4 controller. A bonus with the Nacon Aysymmetric Controller is that it comes with a Bluetooth Reciever, which enables players to play wirelessly on PCs too!

2) Scuf Impact

This device is for players who don't mind spending the big bucks when they want to replace their Dualshock 4. The PS4 joystick comes with a lot of bells and whistles, but Scuf takes it to the next level altogether.

It allows users to customise their controllers, which is not just limited to a custom paint job. From being able to pick designs for analog sticks, the grip on the handles, as well as additional paddles, users can do it all!

The Scuf Impact is absolutely going overboard with the PS4 controller, so players have to ask themselves how much they need a candy-pink controller in their lives.

1) Nacon Pro Revolution 3 Controller

This joystick is definitely for players who are looking for that competitive edge and have ambitions of going Pro. It is the best budget controller, given the features it offers.

However, it is not typically for PS4 users who are satisfied with the Dualshock 4's capabilities. The Nacon Pro Revolution 3's design is very much based on the Xbox One controller, and its asymmetric and weighty design feels as good as it should.

Keep in mind that it is considerably more expensive than the Dualshock 4.