PS4 game plus free games for February revealed

This month's free games lineup for PS4 looks exciting

It's time to rejoice as the upcoming month of February will be filled with great free games on PS4. For the people who have PlayStation Plus subscription on their PlayStation Accounts, they get 2 games free for each month to download and play. But this month will be a little different as there will be 3 games which will be free to play. The 3 games are The Bioshock Collection, The Firewall Zero Hour and The Sims 4.

The Bioshock collection will include all the Bioshock games which are Bioshock, Bioshock 2, and Bioshock Infinite which are all remastered and will include all the DLCS released. One of the most highly regarded FPS games and a cult classic, the Bioshock series will keep you occupied for most of the time with its engaging storytelling and beautiful music.

The Sims 4 is the latest game in the Sims series by EA in which you play a customized character which goes through an everyday mundane life. Although it has been criticized for removing some features and a bad world-building, the game is still pretty fun with the expansions.

Firewall Zero Hour is a VR game exclusive to the PSVR system. The game is of the shooter category where you meet other players online and tackle some demanding missions in the game.

So if you own the PS4 and have the Plus subscription, you will be getting some great titles to play with