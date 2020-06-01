PS4 June 2020 Releases

The Last of Us Part II set for release on June 19

The PS4 console cycle is coming to end and the prospect of PS5 is looming closer with each day. With the PS5 being set for a grand unveiling on the 4th of June, players can look back fondly on what has been a great console.

However, neither the developers nor Sony are resting on their laurels, with huge releases still coming for the PS4 later this year, including Cyberpunk 2077 in September and Ghost of Tsushima in July.

PS4 is looking to go out with a bang, with several great releases for the month of June as well, here we take a look at some of the best upcoming games for the PS4:

PS4 Titles Releasing in June 2020

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter

Dead by Daylight is perhaps one of the most underrated concepts ever in gaming that didn't quite get the attention it deserved. However, with the latest Silent Hill Chapter DLC set to release on June 16, things are looking good.

The asymmetrical online multiplayer experience lets one player take control of iconic serial killers and monsters from pop culture as the others try and survive. The Silent Hill Chapter brings the iconic Pyramid Head to Dead by Daylight along with a new map.

Fornite Chapter 2: Season 3

Arguably the biggest gaming phenomenon in a long time, Fortnite has been the undisputed king of battle royales. Season 3 of Chapter 2 of the popular battle royale game is set for release on the 11th of June.

The new season brings exciting new content for the player base.

The Last of Us Part II

By far the biggest release coming our way in June 2020 is Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II, a game that has been anticipated for nearly 7 years ever since players finished playing the first game.

The Last of Us Part II is a PS4 exclusive, much like its predecessor, and PS4 players can pre-order the title right now on the Playstation Store and play it on the 19th of June, the game's release date.

Other PS4 Releases This Month