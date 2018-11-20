PS4 News: Black Friday Deals you need to know about

It's gonna be hard to stay away from the PlayStation Network this year with these incredible deals

With only a few days left until Black Friday, many companies have already advertised some incredible deals. This is the perfect time of year to expand your gaming library if you're lacking a few titles, and Sony has come out swinging this year.

Some great PS4 exclusives have gone down about half price, with Detroit: Become Human, God of War, and Persona 5 priced around $20. As far as the rest of the field is concerned, you'll be able to pick up Assassin's Creed Odyssey at $40 and Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection at an incredible $36.

Below is a list of fantastic games that you'll be able to get relatively cheap on the PlayStation Network.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey- $40.19

AC Odyssey: Deluxe Edition- $53.59

AC Odyssey: Gold Edition- $64.99

AC Odyssey: Ultimate Edition- $77.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $47.99

Black Ops III: Zombies Edition - $49.99

Black Ops III: Zombies Deluxe Edition - $29.99

Call of Duty: WWII Deluxe Edition - $49.99

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition - $29.99

Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass - $24.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken - $29.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass Bundle - $59.49

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection - $69.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Deluxe Edition - $67.99

Detriot: Become Human - $21.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer - $8.99

Dishonored 2 Complete Collection - $31.99

Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $41.99

Doom - $14.99

Doom VR - $14.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ- $26.99

Dragon Quest XI: Day One Edition - $41.99

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition - $34.99

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition - $40.49

FIFA 19 - $29.99

FIFA 19 Champions Edition- $39.99

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition- $49.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $24.99

God of War - $21.99

GTA V- $19.79

Hollow Knight- 7.49

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $14.99

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition - $17.99

Madden NFL 19 - $29.99

Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition - $31.99

Middle Earth: Shadow of War - $19.99

Monster Hunter: World - $24.99

Monster Hunter: World Deluxe Edition - $29.99

Mortal Kombat XL - $5.99

NBA 2K 19 - $29.99

NBA 2K 19 20th Anniversary Edition Bundle - $49.99

Nier Automata - $29.99

Nioh: The Complete Edition - $22.49

Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79

Persona 5 - $19.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition - $69.59

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $89.99

Rocket League: GOTY Edition - $12.49

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection - $39.99

Skyrim Special Edition - $19.99

Skyrim VR - $29.99

The Evil Within 2 - $19.79

The Last of Us Remastered - $5.99

UFC 3 Champion Edition - $19.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $29.99

Watch Dogs 2 - $17.99

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition - $20.99

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition - $29.99

We Happy Few - $40.19

We Happy Few Deluxe Edition - $59.99

Wolfenstein II Deluxe Bundle - $19.79

WWE 2K19 - $29.99

WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition - $44.99

You don't have to wait until Friday to cash in on these sales, however. Prices are already slashed on the PlayStation Network, and this sale will go until November 27th!