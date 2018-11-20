PS4 News: Black Friday Deals you need to know about
With only a few days left until Black Friday, many companies have already advertised some incredible deals. This is the perfect time of year to expand your gaming library if you're lacking a few titles, and Sony has come out swinging this year.
Some great PS4 exclusives have gone down about half price, with Detroit: Become Human, God of War, and Persona 5 priced around $20. As far as the rest of the field is concerned, you'll be able to pick up Assassin's Creed Odyssey at $40 and Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection at an incredible $36.
Below is a list of fantastic games that you'll be able to get relatively cheap on the PlayStation Network.
Assassin's Creed Odyssey- $40.19
AC Odyssey: Deluxe Edition- $53.59
AC Odyssey: Gold Edition- $64.99
AC Odyssey: Ultimate Edition- $77.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $47.99
Black Ops III: Zombies Edition - $49.99
Black Ops III: Zombies Deluxe Edition - $29.99
Call of Duty: WWII Deluxe Edition - $49.99
Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition - $29.99
Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass - $24.99
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99
Destiny 2: Forsaken - $29.99
Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass Bundle - $59.49
Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection - $69.99
Destiny 2: Forsaken Deluxe Edition - $67.99
Detriot: Become Human - $21.99
Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79
Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer - $8.99
Dishonored 2 Complete Collection - $31.99
Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $41.99
Doom - $14.99
Doom VR - $14.99
Dragon Ball FighterZ- $26.99
Dragon Quest XI: Day One Edition - $41.99
Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99
Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition - $34.99
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition - $40.49
FIFA 19 - $29.99
FIFA 19 Champions Edition- $39.99
FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition- $49.99
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $24.99
God of War - $21.99
GTA V- $19.79
Hollow Knight- 7.49
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $14.99
Injustice 2: Legendary Edition - $17.99
Madden NFL 19 - $29.99
Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition - $31.99
Middle Earth: Shadow of War - $19.99
Monster Hunter: World - $24.99
Monster Hunter: World Deluxe Edition - $29.99
Mortal Kombat XL - $5.99
NBA 2K 19 - $29.99
NBA 2K 19 20th Anniversary Edition Bundle - $49.99
Nier Automata - $29.99
Nioh: The Complete Edition - $22.49
Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79
Persona 5 - $19.99
Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition - $69.59
Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $89.99
Rocket League: GOTY Edition - $12.49
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection - $39.99
Skyrim Special Edition - $19.99
Skyrim VR - $29.99
The Evil Within 2 - $19.79
The Last of Us Remastered - $5.99
UFC 3 Champion Edition - $19.99
Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $29.99
Watch Dogs 2 - $17.99
Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition - $20.99
Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition - $29.99
We Happy Few - $40.19
We Happy Few Deluxe Edition - $59.99
Wolfenstein II Deluxe Bundle - $19.79
WWE 2K19 - $29.99
WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition - $44.99
You don't have to wait until Friday to cash in on these sales, however. Prices are already slashed on the PlayStation Network, and this sale will go until November 27th!