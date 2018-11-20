×
PS4 News: Black Friday Deals you need to know about

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
20 Nov 2018, 09:37 IST

It's gonna be hard to stay away from the PlayStation Network this year with these incredible deals
It's gonna be hard to stay away from the PlayStation Network this year with these incredible deals

With only a few days left until Black Friday, many companies have already advertised some incredible deals. This is the perfect time of year to expand your gaming library if you're lacking a few titles, and Sony has come out swinging this year.

Some great PS4 exclusives have gone down about half price, with Detroit: Become Human, God of War, and Persona 5 priced around $20. As far as the rest of the field is concerned, you'll be able to pick up Assassin's Creed Odyssey at $40 and Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection at an incredible $36.

Below is a list of fantastic games that you'll be able to get relatively cheap on the PlayStation Network.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey- $40.19

AC Odyssey: Deluxe Edition- $53.59

AC Odyssey: Gold Edition- $64.99

AC Odyssey: Ultimate Edition- $77.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $47.99

Black Ops III: Zombies Edition - $49.99

Black Ops III: Zombies Deluxe Edition - $29.99

Call of Duty: WWII Deluxe Edition - $49.99

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition - $29.99

Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass - $24.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken - $29.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass Bundle - $59.49

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection - $69.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Deluxe Edition - $67.99

Detriot: Become Human - $21.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer - $8.99

Dishonored 2 Complete Collection - $31.99

Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $41.99

Doom - $14.99

Doom VR - $14.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ- $26.99

Dragon Quest XI: Day One Edition - $41.99

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition - $34.99

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition - $40.49

FIFA 19 - $29.99

FIFA 19 Champions Edition- $39.99

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition- $49.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $24.99

God of War - $21.99

GTA V- $19.79

Hollow Knight- 7.49

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $14.99

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition - $17.99

Madden NFL 19 - $29.99

Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition - $31.99

Middle Earth: Shadow of War - $19.99

Monster Hunter: World - $24.99

Monster Hunter: World Deluxe Edition - $29.99

Mortal Kombat XL - $5.99

NBA 2K 19 - $29.99

NBA 2K 19 20th Anniversary Edition Bundle - $49.99

Nier Automata - $29.99

Nioh: The Complete Edition - $22.49

Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79

Persona 5 - $19.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition - $69.59

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $89.99

Rocket League: GOTY Edition - $12.49

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection - $39.99

Skyrim Special Edition - $19.99

Skyrim VR - $29.99

The Evil Within 2 - $19.79

The Last of Us Remastered - $5.99

UFC 3 Champion Edition - $19.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $29.99

Watch Dogs 2 - $17.99

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition - $20.99

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition - $29.99

We Happy Few - $40.19

We Happy Few Deluxe Edition - $59.99

Wolfenstein II Deluxe Bundle - $19.79

WWE 2K19 - $29.99

WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition - $44.99

You don't have to wait until Friday to cash in on these sales, however. Prices are already slashed on the PlayStation Network, and this sale will go until November 27th!

PlayStation 4 (PS4)
