×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PS4 News: Black Ops 4 Dead of the Night DLC introduces zombies experience 

Kredy
ANALYST
News
11   //    14 Dec 2018, 12:31 IST

Image Courtesy: Treyarch/Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Image Courtesy: Treyarch/Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the fifteenth instalment in the long-standing Call of Duty series and hit the stores in October 2018. The title, which does not feature a dedicated campaign mode, brings in military precision to the popular Battle Royale Genre and became the best-selling game in Activision's history in the process.

The game features a Black Ops Pass, and users who manage to get a hold of this pass could download all the latest expandable content, which includes new maps, characters and modes.

Dead of the Night is the latest DLC that is a part of the Black Ops Pass where one must hold off waves of zombies and a whole lot of other nightmarish monsters that include powerful werewolf mini-bosses and swooping vampire bats.

The newest DLC is a prequel to the Voyage of Despair map that is part of the Chaos storyline and introduces players to a star-studded cast that includes Game of Thrones' star Charles Dance, Brian Blessed, Ocean's 8 star Helena Bonham Carter, and Kiefer Sutherland, who is known for his role in the TV Series 24.

Get all the latest PS4 News on Sportskeeda.

The company behind the franchise also managed to introduce a simple yet effective backdrop that unites these four unlikely heroes:

England: March 20, 1912. Alistair Rhodes, the elusive patriarch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Chaos storyline, hosts a sumptuous gala at his manor in the countryside. Friends and acquaintances, dressed to the nines, join the revelry alongside an impressive display of Alistair’s relics, artefacts and luxurious artwork.
That is, until a mysterious force takes hold of the party, transforming all but four guests into zombies. Those remaining: a phoney psychic, a disgraced stage-show gunslinger, a retired brigadier general and Alistair’s loyal butler. This unlikely crew of heroes must unite and get armed if they wish to make it through the deep, dark, “Dead of the Night.”

The new map features an 'impressive estate with staircase-lined grounds, a dark surrounding forest, a ghastly greenhouse and one invariably haunted cemetery.' Additionally, the estate will be home to numerous hidden traps, allowing one to stop the zombies in their tracks.

Advertisement

The company behind the franchise, in its blog post, also teased the presence of a wonder weapon that is capable of doing unquantifiable levels to damage, a tool that is perfect on any zombies map.

Furthermore, Black Ops Pass owners will also receive two new multiplayer maps - Elevation and Madagascar, along with quite a few bonus characters.

Alongside the PlayStation 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is also available for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
Video Game News: Call of Duty Black Ops Releases Biggest...
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Black Ops To Have 11 Multiplayer Maps, 7 To...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Black Friday Deals you need to know about
RELATED STORY
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4/WWII Companion App Now...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Most downloaded PS4 games in October
RELATED STORY
3 Best FPS PC Games of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 Best First Person Shooter Games for PS4 
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: What was revealed in the recent Black...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Marvel's Spider-Man Releasing Final DLC On...
RELATED STORY
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Fans Look Dejected After...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us