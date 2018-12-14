PS4 News: Black Ops 4 Dead of the Night DLC introduces zombies experience

Image Courtesy: Treyarch/Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the fifteenth instalment in the long-standing Call of Duty series and hit the stores in October 2018. The title, which does not feature a dedicated campaign mode, brings in military precision to the popular Battle Royale Genre and became the best-selling game in Activision's history in the process.

The game features a Black Ops Pass, and users who manage to get a hold of this pass could download all the latest expandable content, which includes new maps, characters and modes.

Dead of the Night is the latest DLC that is a part of the Black Ops Pass where one must hold off waves of zombies and a whole lot of other nightmarish monsters that include powerful werewolf mini-bosses and swooping vampire bats.

The newest DLC is a prequel to the Voyage of Despair map that is part of the Chaos storyline and introduces players to a star-studded cast that includes Game of Thrones' star Charles Dance, Brian Blessed, Ocean's 8 star Helena Bonham Carter, and Kiefer Sutherland, who is known for his role in the TV Series 24.

The company behind the franchise also managed to introduce a simple yet effective backdrop that unites these four unlikely heroes:

England: March 20, 1912. Alistair Rhodes, the elusive patriarch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Chaos storyline, hosts a sumptuous gala at his manor in the countryside. Friends and acquaintances, dressed to the nines, join the revelry alongside an impressive display of Alistair’s relics, artefacts and luxurious artwork.

That is, until a mysterious force takes hold of the party, transforming all but four guests into zombies. Those remaining: a phoney psychic, a disgraced stage-show gunslinger, a retired brigadier general and Alistair’s loyal butler. This unlikely crew of heroes must unite and get armed if they wish to make it through the deep, dark, “Dead of the Night.”

The new map features an 'impressive estate with staircase-lined grounds, a dark surrounding forest, a ghastly greenhouse and one invariably haunted cemetery.' Additionally, the estate will be home to numerous hidden traps, allowing one to stop the zombies in their tracks.

The company behind the franchise, in its blog post, also teased the presence of a wonder weapon that is capable of doing unquantifiable levels to damage, a tool that is perfect on any zombies map.

Furthermore, Black Ops Pass owners will also receive two new multiplayer maps - Elevation and Madagascar, along with quite a few bonus characters.

Alongside the PlayStation 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is also available for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

