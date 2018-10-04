PS4 News: EA Announces FIFA 19 PS4 Esports Tournament

FIFA 19 Tournament

If you are an E-sports fan or a FIFA fan or a FIFA E-sports fan then EA has some good news for you. The company released details about a new FIFA tournament. The tournament will be exclusive for Play Station 4 owners. The tournament is basically a qualifier for another tournament. The qualifiers will begin from October 6th. The main event or the main tournament is the Continental Cup 2018 presented by Play Station. The Continental Cup 2018 will be held during Paris Games Week from October 26 to October 28. Players will compete against each other in the qualifier to secure one of the 31 spots at the Play Station 4 exclusive Continental Cup.

From October 6 onwards till Paris Games Week PlayStation will host 30 different PS4 live and online EA Sports FIFA 19 events around the globe. PlayStation will also sponsor multiple EA Sports FIFA 19 events around the globe throughout the 2018-2019 season.

“This is a pivotal moment in EA competitive gaming's history, and it will enable us to add to the global ecosystem of the FIFA Global Series by reaching more PlayStation players," said Todd Sitrin, SVP, and GM of the EA Competitive Gaming Division, in a release. "With PlayStation live events occurring around the world and airing on FS1, the PlayStation Network or leading esports digital channels such as Twitch and YouTube, we're extending the global dream of making stars of all our players.”

EA Sports announced the steps through which one can qualify for the Main Event:

1. Register on FUTChampions.com by Oct 31, 2018.

2. Play in Weekend League and achieve at least 27 Wins to become FUT Champions Verified.

3. FUT Champions Verified competitors may be invited to and play in Online qualification competitions, competing head-to-head against other top eligible players to earn a spot at a live event.

4. Earn EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series Points through live events and the Weekend League to get placed on the leaderboard.

5. Qualify for the Playoffs by finishing in the Top 60 on the Points leaderboard at the end of the year.

Registration begins on October 5 and will be open throughout the month. Registrations will be closed on October 31st. All the players who want to compete in the event should register before October 31st.