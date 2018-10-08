PS4 News: Exclusive Content from Red Dead Redemption 2

Anusha Ganapathi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 14 // 08 Oct 2018, 12:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Amidst excitement on Sony's announcement that finally enables cross-play on the game Fortnite for PS4 (earlier, people using Fortnite on PC, Xbox and Switch could play with each other, but not with PS4 players), there is also some news on one of the most awaited games of the year - Red Dead Redemption 2.

Developed by Rockstar, RDR2 is also said to have over 1000 Non-Playable Characters, each with a distinct personality, mood state and their own voice actor. With high expectations for the game, it is predicted to replicate the success of Grand Theft Auto V (also by Rockstar) which is still a gamer's favourite for its variety in gameplay and the exciting storyline.

Get the latest PS4 News only at Sportskeeda.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on the 26th of October, and there's special news for PS4 owners that comes in two parts. The news isn't as exciting as it could be, but it is still nice to have benefits from owning a PS4, however small.

Red Dead Redemption 2

First, the players will be able to customize the protagonist Arthur Morgan with the 'Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit', fit for a legend of the West. With a real-world inspiration, the outfit is supposed to ideal for forest exploration with its wool-lined long coat, leather vest and other decorated items. This special feature may not be entirely insignificant, as there are hints that the outfits might be customisable, and there are benefits to wearing them. With an increase in the degree of realism hinted in RDR2 (like the need to track where your horse is, summoning it with a whistle wouldn't work unless you're near the horse), it might even be possible that outfits play a weather-based role.

Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit

Second, when Red Dead Online releases, PS4 players get 30 days early access to the Red Chestnut Arabian Horse - which is a class above the first tier horses available in the game, a customisable Alligator saddle (which has health and stamina benefits which increase speed of the horse) and a High Roller double-action revolver which has a quick firing rate suited for mounted combat. It is still unclear whether these benefits will be usable outside of the Online version. For the uninitiated, Red Dead Online is the online multiplayer experience which allows for cooperative gameplay. This is planned for launch in November 2018.