PS4 News: Hitman 2 introduces competitive 1vs1 multiplayer mode

Kredy
ANALYST
News
11   //    15 Oct 2018, 12:38 IST

Image courtesy: Hitman 2 / IO Interactive
Image courtesy: Hitman 2 / IO Interactive

Hitman 2 is the successor of the hugely popular Hitman game that came out two years ago. This game is slated to hit the stores on 13 November 2018, and it follows Agent 47's global tour to eliminate high-profile assets.

For the first time, Hitman 2 brings a competitive multiplayer mode to the game called the Ghost Mode. Simply put, it is a 1vs1 online mode that pits players against each other and the first player to score five kills is declared the winner.

In this mode, players are pitted against each other and must outmanoeuvre the competitor to eliminate five targets. Both the players will play as the iconic Agent 47 and will be presented with the same targets at the same locations. They will start the mode side-by-side but will be placed in different realities, meaning that player 1 cannot interfere with player 2's game and vice versa. Rather, a pale Agent 47 will be visible to both the players tracking the progress of their opponents.

Interestingly, the contents-filled crates are shared between both the realities, which allows a player to deny their opponent the vital tools required to complete the assassination. Additionally, the player, with the help of special ghost coins, could distract NPCs of both the realities to open up an opportunity of a kill while simultaneously distracting their opponent. These features add a new dynamic to the game.

However, as it is a Hitman game, a kill in the Ghost Mode is only counted towards the score if it goes unnoticed, which is a very interesting feature as it could open up a host of exciting scenarios without compromising the core idea of the game.

Overall, with the slew of features available to the Ghost Mode, the game promises to deliver a highly entertaining and intensely competitive multiplayer action without compromising on any of the qualities that made this series so fun to play in the first place.

Along with the PS4 version, the game will also be made available for PC and Xbox One.


Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
