PS4 news: Kingdom Hearts 3 limited edition PS4 unveiled

Kingdom hearts is one of those series that has been a fan favorite among the gaming community for a long time. With Kingdom Hearts 3 coming up soon the hype for this latest installment has been stronger ever since it was revealed at this year's E3.

It will be less than a month for Kingdom Hearts 3 to release and we have one more thing to look forward to. Square Enix and PlayStation have just shown a limited edition PS4 Pro inspired by the game. But only a few selected stores will have this beauty available.

This limited edition console will be sold exclusively at the GameStop stores in the United States for $399.99. For Canada, the PS4 will only be available with EB games for $499.99 CAD. Both the North American versions of the console will have a PS4 Pro, a Blu-ray edition of the game, a DualShock controller and some exclusive PlayStation digital content.

As mentioned before, this limited edition PS4 will feature an intricately detailed design inspired by the Kingdom Hearts 3 running along the top of the console and a matching DualShock 4 controller with patterns running along the d-pad and touchpad.

The European counterpart of the console will also have all the above-mentioned content but with a few more extra goodies added. This extra content will have a deluxe edition of the Kingdom Hearts 3 with a steelbook, a Sora inspired pin and a beautiful hardback artbook of featuring all the gorgeous looking world of Kingdom Hearts.

Ever since it's revealed at E3, fans cannot wait till the game comes out with all the uproar it has created, with characters like Baymax from Big Hero 6 and many others being shown. We hope that the title does justice when it hits the stores.

