PS4 News: Marvel's Spider-Man's latest DLC Turf Wars released

Image Courtesy: Sony

What's the story?

Titled Turf Wars, part II of The City Never Sleep's story DLC was unveiled on 20 November 2018, which is a sequel to The Heist DLC that hit the stores last month.

In case you didn't know...

Marvel's Spider-Man is a PlayStation 4 exclusive title and is one of the biggest games on the platform this year. Released in September 2018, the action-adventure game received critical acclaim with many touting it as one of the best superhero games ever made for the console.

Spider-Man features an open-world design with superior web-slinging and combat mechanics, making it instantly likable to both Marvel fans and casual gamers alike.

Since its launch, Marvel's Spider-Man has become a commercial success, selling over 3.3 million copies within the first three days of its release. The game won the Best Console Game award at the 2018 Games Critics Awards and is also nominated for seven categories at 2018 The Game Awards.

The heart of the matter

Turf Wars is the second part of the three-episode DLC series The City Never Sleeps with the story of the DLC pack taking place after the events that happened at the end of the game. Part II focuses on Spider-Man and his Yuri Watanabe's efforts to stop Hammerhead, whose sole aim is to become the greatest mobster in the city by starting a war against the Dons of the Maggia crime family.

Additionally, the Turf Wars DLC brings in three new suits to the game that one can use to wander/sling around the streets of New York City. These include Iron Spider Armor, Spider-Armor MK 1 and the Spider-Clan.

The three new suits (Image Courtesy: Sony)

What's next?

With part II of the three-part DLC released, it addresses most of the important issues that were raised with the previous one while still leaving a few questions unanswered for the next DLC that could be launched next month. One could get a hold of these DLCs individually ($9.99) or as a bundle for a discounted price ($24.99).

