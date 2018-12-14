PS4 News: Marvel's Spider-Man Releasing Final DLC On December 21

Critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man for the PS4 is releasing its final DLC on December 21st. The DLC is titled Silver Lining and is a follow up to previous DLCs "The Heist" featuring Black Cat and "Turf Wars" featuring mob boss Hammerhead.

PlayStation has confirmed that there will be new missions, new and upgraded types of enemies and new missions in Hammerhead bases and the storyline quests. With the biggest Spider-Man game ever released yet, Insomniac sure is releasing a lot of content! Hopefully, they keep the game up to date even though this sadly, the last DLC.

The DLC is currently selling for $9.99 on the PlayStation Network. If you haven't played the Spider-Man game at all, PlayStation is offering a digital deluxe edition for $79.99, which includes the full game and all three DLCs which are titled Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps.

Spoilers ahead if you haven't finished the full story of Marvel's Spider-Man!

The DLC features the return of Silver Sable, the leader of the Sable Elite Forces that was hired by New York Mayor Norman Osborn. Towards the end of the game, Silver Sable decides that Spider-Man is not a foe since he helped to rescue Norman Osborn from the mad Doctor Octavius. She says that she will be skipping town, but surprisingly, the Sable agents are still after you in the game after the story is complete.

Silver Sable returns to New York to get back her stolen technology from Sable International. After Yuri Watanabe's suspension from following Hammerhead, Spider-Man needs to really on dodgy allies to keep New York safe.

New Suits: Into the Spiderverse suit, Cyborg Spider-Man suit and Aaron Aikman Spider-Armor.

With the purchase of the DLC, players can now unlock three different suits. The first is a promotion for the new animated movie Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse and the other two an original idea from Insomniac.

