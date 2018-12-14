×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PS4 News: Marvel's Spider-Man Releasing Final DLC On December 21

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    14 Dec 2018, 09:11 IST


Critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man for the PS4 is releasing its final DLC on December 21st. The DLC is titled Silver Lining and is a follow up to previous DLCs "The Heist" featuring Black Cat and "Turf Wars" featuring mob boss Hammerhead.

PlayStation has confirmed that there will be new missions, new and upgraded types of enemies and new missions in Hammerhead bases and the storyline quests. With the biggest Spider-Man game ever released yet, Insomniac sure is releasing a lot of content! Hopefully, they keep the game up to date even though this sadly, the last DLC.

The DLC is currently selling for $9.99 on the PlayStation Network. If you haven't played the Spider-Man game at all, PlayStation is offering a digital deluxe edition for $79.99, which includes the full game and all three DLCs which are titled Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps.

Spoilers ahead if you haven't finished the full story of Marvel's Spider-Man!

The DLC features the return of Silver Sable, the leader of the Sable Elite Forces that was hired by New York Mayor Norman Osborn. Towards the end of the game, Silver Sable decides that Spider-Man is not a foe since he helped to rescue Norman Osborn from the mad Doctor Octavius. She says that she will be skipping town, but surprisingly, the Sable agents are still after you in the game after the story is complete.

Silver Sable returns to New York to get back her stolen technology from Sable International. After Yuri Watanabe's suspension from following Hammerhead, Spider-Man needs to really on dodgy allies to keep New York safe.

New Suits: Into the Spiderverse suit, Cyborg Spider-Man suit and Aaron Aikman Spider-Armor.

Marvel's Spider-Man

With the purchase of the DLC, players can now unlock three different suits. The first is a promotion for the new animated movie Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse and the other two an original idea from Insomniac.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
PS4 News: Marvel's Spiderman: Turf Wars gets new info and...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Top games out this week
RELATED STORY
Top 10 PC, PS4, Xbox One Games of 2018
RELATED STORY
The 10 Best Open World Games on PS4
RELATED STORY
PS5: 5 Launch Exclusives We Could See On Sony's Follow Up...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Marvel's Spider-Man's latest DLC Turf Wars...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG PS4 slated to release on December 7 along...
RELATED STORY
PUBG PS4 launches on December 7 with Playstation...
RELATED STORY
PS4 vs PS4 Pro: What's The Difference And Which One...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG PS4 Trophies Revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us