PS4 News: Marvel's Spiderman: Turf Wars gets new info and trailer.

Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    15 Nov 2018, 06:20 IST

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games

Marvel's Spiderman on PS4 has had quite a journey as of now since releasing back on 7th of September this year with the game becoming the fastest selling PlayStation exclusive of all time, selling about 3.3 million copies at launch.

Fast forward to now, after receiving positive reviews from critics and fans worldwide, the game has been nominated for numerous categories at The Game Awards 2018 including GOTY 2018.

Anyway, its highly ambitious Post Launch contents continue to flourish as the game's 2nd DLC called "Turf Wars" gets some huge information through the PlayStation Blog as well as a brand new trailer.



As a part of Spiderman's: The city that never sleeps expansion pack, The Turf Wars features a tale of organised crime boss HammerHead who is also the game's main Antagonist this time around.

Hammerhead — the organized crime boss known for his obsession with the mob’s glory years and a cranium surgically enhanced into a deadly weapon — has declared war against the other Dons of the Maggia, and are using equipment left by Sable International during its occupation of Marvel’s New York. Spider-Man and Yuri Watanabe will have to team up to put an end to the violence that has erupted in the streets of the city.

Along with this main story missions, the game will also feature new challenges, bases, crimes to fight and trophies to earn.

Turf Wars will also feature three brand new suits which are-


Insomniac Games.
Insomniac Games.

SPIDER-CLAN, IRON SPIDER ARMOR, SPIDER ARMOR MK1.

You can get this DLC for $9.99 USD individually or get the entire Marvel's Spider-Man: The city that never sleeps for MSRP $24.99 or, if you haven't bought the game yet, you can buy the complete game bundle known as the Deluxe edition of the game for MSRP $79.99.

Turf Wars swings on your PS4- November 20th, 2018.


For more Gaming News, stick to Sportskeeda.




