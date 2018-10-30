PS4 News: New No Man’s Sky Free Update Takes Players to an Underwater Journey

Image Courtesy: No Man's Sky

No Man’s Sky was probably one of the most hyped games of all time. The game received a very warm welcome in the beginning and players were more than satisfied, but then the player base started complaining about various things including bugs and repetitive scenes. Repetitive environments and lack of new updates kind of killed the game as it was declared as a “dead game” by a part of the community.

However, No Man’s Sky got a lot of updates over the past few months and the player base was active enough enjoying the newly updated game.

Here No Man’s Sky is back again with another huge update. A free new update is releasing this month for all No Man’s Sky players. The PS4 blog has called the update “The Abyss”. The update is a seasonal update and re-imagines mainly the underwater gameplay. The focus of the update is mainly on the underwater creatures, to be precise the scarier underwater creatures of No Man’s Sky.

No Man’s sky has been receiving small updates pretty much always as they keep adding new free content, community missions and new improvement in the game every week. The smaller updates are making a big impact when it comes to the bigger picture. Small features like letting the players customize their body shape or large gameplay addition like the Pilgrim motorbike, companion features allowing the community to track more of their progress in the game.

No Man’s Sky is planning on to release bigger patches starting with “The Abyss” while they also keep releasing the smaller updates every week.

“The Abyss” is focused on improving the underwater gameplay while introducing aquatic environment with five times more variety. They are also working on various creature behaviour, improved underwater visuals and much more.

The Abyss update will introduce these new features that will change the underwater experience in No Man’s Sky:

1. Flora and Fauna

2. Aquatic Missions

3. Sunken Wrecks

4. Submarine

5. Submersible Building Modules

