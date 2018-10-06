PS4 News: PlayStation Might Just Allow You to Change Your Username

Rounak Roy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 06 Oct 2018, 16:24 IST

The option of being able to change your PlayStation username is now closer than ever (Image Courtesy: Sony)

It’s been a long time since the PlayStation users wanted to change their username. I know for a reason that the XxGokuthesaviourxX now regret the name and they want something new. Well, the good news is that PlayStation might just allow you to that. The option of being able to change your PlayStation username is now closer than ever.

Kotaku claimed that multiple developers of multiplayer games told them that PlayStation is working on to make it possible for all the PlayStation users.

Kotaku said in a blog post:

“Three people at three different game studios, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to talk to press, said that in recent months they’ve been fixing bugs, tweaking settings, and ensuring that their games are compatible with Sony’s plans.

A fourth person who worked for a game studio shared a photo, obtained from internal Sony documentation, of a PSN profile containing the option “edit username.” The documentation was a guide for changing one’s name on the PlayStation Network, that person said.”

Since the PlayStation Network first launched in 2006, one of the strangest limitations of the PS is the inability to edit or change the username the user chose 12 years ago. Many users chose the username depending on their current situation, mood or motivation which no longer exists or relevant to them.

Sometimes it is even embarrassing. Sony’s biggest competitor Xbox Live allows their users to change their name, yes it is paid but it still is possible to change your username while PlayStation has, however, no option to do so. Many users would like to pay to change their name instead of being stuck with a name that does not relevant to their personality anymore or simply is embarrassing to them now.

At the PlayStation Experience conference in December of 2017 Sony boss, Shawn Layden answered to a question regarding the PlayStation Network name change that he thinks “You won’t have to ask me that question at the next PlayStation Experience”.

That is a sign that PlayStation might add the option for its users to change their Username prior to the next PlayStation Experience conference which is 2 month from now December 2018. Then again Sony said that there won’t be a PlayStation Experience conference in 2018 so oops! That was a trick answer.