Is Guerrlla Games working on 2 new projects?

What's the story?

We may now have a better understanding of what the Sony first-party studio Guerrilla Games are working on next. It was rumoured earlier this year, because of job listings posted by Guerrilla, that work was about to start on the sequel to the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn.

In case you didn't know...

Dutch studio Guerrilla Games are most famous for 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn and their first-person shooter series Killzone. HZD was a huge success for Guerrilla, selling almost 8 million units as of the end of February 2018.

Fans of the Killzone Series have been waiting for the followup to 2013's Killzone Shadowfall which received middling reviews.

The heart of the matter

Guerrillia Games has hired a number of staff since the beginning of 2018, taking their staff up to almost 400 employees. Two recent hires by GG seem to indicate that they are working on new Killzone game.

GG have hired two industry veterans Chris Lee and Simon Larouche, who worked on Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege. Regardless of whether HZD2 is in development already, it seems clear that Guerrilla have plans for a new Killzone game. Lee and Larouche have experience in multiplayer shooters and that could help Guerrilla take the Killzone series to the next level.

What's next?

As of now, it's not clear what exactly Guerrilla are working on. However, If we take a look at their hiring strategy from early 2018. it looks like they may more than one game in pre-production - HZD2 and a new Killzone.

It's unlikely we'll see a new Guerrilla announcement in the future, with their next game probably coming as a launch exclusive for the PS5 in either 2019 or 2020.