PS4 News: PS Now expands its library with 50 new titles

Kredy
ANALYST
News
20   //    04 Dec 2018, 22:32 IST

Image Courtesy: SONY (via Twitter)
What's the story?

The PlayStation Now expands its library with the addition of 50 new PS4 games, just in time for the holiday season. Furthermore, holiday discount deals for the subscription service were also announced by the company via Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

For people not familiar with PlayStation Now, it is cloud gaming subscription service developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment for Windows and PlayStation 4. It allows the users to stream select PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 games after making the selected purchase. Additionally, one could download select titles from PS Now onto their PlayStation 4 system.

The heart of the matter

The PlayStation Now library received a massive boost with the introduction of fifty new PS4 titles, taking the tally to 275 PS4 games to stream or download. In total, PS Now currently has over 700 PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles as a part of its library.

Ubisoft's For Honor is the game to look out for in these new additions. According to the PlayStation.Blog, other titles added to the library include Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, Super Star Wars, Dandara, Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force, Raiden V: Director’s Cut and TRON RUN/r.

Also, the holiday price promotion of PlayStation Now is flagged off from 4 December 2018. For new subscribers, the service is available at an introductory price of $9.99 for the first month. The 3-month offer now costs $29.99 ($44.99 regular price) while the 12-month pack retails at $79.99 ($99.99 regular price). These two offers are available for both new and existing customers.

What's next?

The sale offers the service for a reasonable price for the first month and is ideal for people who are looking to give it a go before making a final decision. Furthermore, with quite a few spectacular titles up for grabs on PS Now, the holidays might finish early for all the enthusiastic gamers out there.

Get the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

