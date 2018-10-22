PS4 News: PS4 November Delay – Bad News for PS4 Plus Fans

Image Courtesy: Sony

PS4 fans start worrying about their next free PS4, PS Vita and PS VR game selection around this time of the month. But apparently, this month, the wait will be longer.

PlayStation announces their PS Plus games on the last Wednesday of every month. This year, for October, the last Wednesday falls on the 31st.

Sony normally announces the name of the games around 4:30 BST time and the games go live on PSN store the week after, on the first Tuesday of the month.

So the good news is even though we will have to wait for a little longer this month, the games will arrive soon enough after the announcement.

Another good news is we kind of have an idea about which games are coming out for PS4 players as the data was leaked earlier this month.

A page on the official PlayStation website revealed two of the potential PS4 titles for November. The two titles on offer might be:

1. Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

2. Yakuza Kiwami

It could be that Sony accidentally leaked the information or it could intentional.

However, we are pretty sure that there will be more titles for PS VR, PS Vita, and PS4 but these two are probably going to be the main titles of the month.

The Official Story of Bulletstorm:

"Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt after a crash landing on an abandoned resort planet forces him to make a hard choice: survival or revenge. An exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Grayson’s reckless desire for vengeance finds his crew stranded on Stygia where he can finally confront the commander behind his betrayal—or get his team off the planet alive."

The Official Story of Yakuza Kiyami:

"1995, Kamurocho… Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi.

2005… Akira Nishikiyama has become a changed man. Yumi is nowhere to be found. Ten billion yen has gone missing from the Tojo Clan's coffers, putting the organization on the brink of civil war. And Kazuma Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes."

The full list of November PS Plus might be a few days away. Until then PS4 players can still enjoy the list of October PS4 Plus games feature games like Friday the 13th and Laser League in the lineup.