PS4 News: PUBG is finally coming to PlayStation with exclusive contents.

Shreyansh Katsura

PUBG

After months of rumours and leaks, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds -The hottest product in the gaming industry as of now is finally making its way to Sony's PlayStation 4.

Announced via the PlayStation Blog, PUBG for PS4 will contain all the major features like " Custom maps, ranked systems, event modes, etc."

Hey everyone, today we are thrilled to unveil the exciting announcement that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4! Bringing PUBG to the PS4 has been an ambitious project for us, and we are beyond thrilled to finally be sharing this news with the world.

The game will also contain a certain number of trophies, though the list of those is yet to be announced.

At launch, the game comes with three PUBG maps which are: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

The game will also add the highly anticipated snow themed map sometime late in this December.

Nathan Drake outfit.

PUBG for PS4 comes loaded with PlayStation exclusive content such as Nathan Drake outfit from Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception and Ellie's Backpack from The Last Of Us: Left Behind. Unfortunately, these additional items will only be available for people to redeem who pre-order the game.

Pretty tempting right?

Ellie's backpack.

At launch, the game will release with four different editions which are-

Disc Edition

- $29.99 USD (MSRP) / $39.99 CAD (MSRP)

- Includes: Base Game

Looter’s Digital Edition

- $29.99 USD (MSRP) / $39.99 CAD (MSRP)

- Includes: Base Game

Survivor’s Digital Edition

- $59.99 USD (MSRP) / $79.99 CAD (MSRP)

- Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP

Champion’s Digital Edition

- $89.99 USD (MSRP) / $119.99 CAD (MSRP)

- Includes: Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP

Also, you will require a PS Plus connection to play the game, which I find pretty surprising, considering the competition it will have with Fortnite which is pretty much free on PS4.

Regardless, there must be a lot of PlayStation enthusiasts who were waiting to get their hands on PUBG for quite some time now.

The game launches on December 7.

