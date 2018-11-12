PS4 News: PUBG PS4 release date leaked

Image Courtesy: PUBG Corporation

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been a sensation since its launch last year. The game popularised the Battle Royale mode and is one of the most popular games available on the market today. The game was released initially for PC, and then it made its way to the Xbox One platform in 2017. The game is also popular on iOS and Android platforms, recording over 20 million daily users in September 2018.

Since its release, the game stayed as an exclusive to Xbox One when it comes to the fourth-generation consoles. However, there have always been whispers about a PlayStation 4 port of the ever-popular PUBG. Earlier this year, as per IGN, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for PlayStation 4 was spotted on Korean's game rating board website.

There haven't been any official comments from the company representatives on the launch date, but a new report from a twitter user hinted that the game could well make its way to the PS4 platform as early as 8 December 2018. Wario64 tweeted an image of an Amazon listing that showcased that PUBG for PlayStation 4 was currently unavailable, fuelling speculation that the PS4 port of the game would hit the markets sooner or later.

Amazon has brought down the listing page since the original report came out, though.

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds PS4 listed on Amazon. Release date December 8th https://t.co/sx3K29X6pm pic.twitter.com/hLZ7UtqOOA — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 9, 2018

The 8 December 2018 date is plausible as Sony and the company behind the game could announce the date during the Game Awards 2018, which is on 6 December 2018. Also, Geoff Keighley, the producer of the Game Awards, tweeted that this year's show would feature the biggest lineup of new game announcements, hinting at massive releases.

Nevertheless, a month's wait would dispell all the speculation concerning the release date of PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds for PS4. Launching it now would be prime time for the company as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 currently holds all the cards when it comes to Battle Royale on PlayStation 4.