×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

PS4 News: PUBG PS4 release date leaked

Kredy
ANALYST
News
8   //    12 Nov 2018, 16:55 IST

Image Courtesy: PUBG Corporation
Image Courtesy: PUBG Corporation

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been a sensation since its launch last year. The game popularised the Battle Royale mode and is one of the most popular games available on the market today. The game was released initially for PC, and then it made its way to the Xbox One platform in 2017. The game is also popular on iOS and Android platforms, recording over 20 million daily users in September 2018. 

Since its release, the game stayed as an exclusive to Xbox One when it comes to the fourth-generation consoles. However, there have always been whispers about a PlayStation 4 port of the ever-popular PUBG. Earlier this year, as per IGN, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for PlayStation 4 was spotted on Korean's game rating board website.

There haven't been any official comments from the company representatives on the launch date, but a new report from a twitter user hinted that the game could well make its way to the PS4 platform as early as 8 December 2018. Wario64 tweeted an image of an Amazon listing that showcased that PUBG for PlayStation 4 was currently unavailable, fuelling speculation that the PS4 port of the game would hit the markets sooner or later.

Amazon has brought down the listing page since the original report came out, though.

The 8 December 2018 date is plausible as Sony and the company behind the game could announce the date during the Game Awards 2018, which is on 6 December 2018. Also, Geoff Keighley, the producer of the Game Awards, tweeted that this year's show would feature the biggest lineup of new game announcements, hinting at massive releases.

Nevertheless, a month's wait would dispell all the speculation concerning the release date of PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds for PS4. Launching it now would be prime time for the company as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 currently holds all the cards when it comes to Battle Royale on PlayStation 4.

Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds)
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
PUBG News: PUBG free to download for Xbox users; PS4...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG coming to PS4, new rank systems arriving...
RELATED STORY
PUBG NEWS: All you need to know about the Suicide Squad...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: PS4 November Delay – Bad News for PS4 Plus Fans
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Tencent to update PUBG Mobile to make the...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Top news from Paris Games Week 2018
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: EA Announces FIFA 19 PS4 Esports Tournament
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Top PS4 games coming out this week 
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG to host a major tournament with $600,000...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Most downloaded PS4 games in October
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us