PS4 News: Sony announces the release of a Quantic Dream bundle

Sony have done well here...

Now here's a holiday treat. Sony and Paris-based first party developer Quantic Dream just announced the surprise release of a bundle for the PS4 - which contains its AAA hit titles; Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls and 2018's Sci-Fi thriller Detroit Become Human.

This existing bundle costs just $39.99 and I must say, that is an amazing steal. Right now, this bundle is only available in the US/Canada via the PS store, as well as some selected retailers including Best Buy.

The reason why this is actually an incredible deal is the fact that Quantic Dreams are generally very good and immersive, especially its recent release - Detroit Become Human - which boasts one of video games' best visuals this generation, while offering great replay value and multiple scenarios of every mission across the title. The game has a Metacritic score of 78/100.

A wallpaper for this year's critically-acclaimed Detroit Become Human title

Since their games are fairly linear and not really worth $60 in content, it's refreshing to see the developers are actively acknowledging this fact - releasing such bundles at a relatively cheaper price in comparison. Just like myself, many other people have been patiently waiting for a price drop and the holiday season represents a perfect opportunity to get these games without spending too much.

Heavy Rain

The oldest of them all, Heavy Rain - originally released back in 2010 - is a Noir crime thriller where the story surrounds a mysterious Origami Killer who kidnaps and murders little children.

There are multiple characters who are all trying to solve the case and one way or another, involved in the main plot. Here, there is no "game over" point so to speak, so if your character dies during an encounter, then they die permanently. Metacritic scored the game an impressive 87/100.

Beyond Two Souls

Beyond Two Souls, released back at the end of 2013, follows the story of a young woman Jodie Holmes portrayed by the talented Ellen Page - who possesses a supernatural ability to control things with her mind. The game's main theme focuses upon death and what lies beyond it.

The title is rated a 72/100 by Metacritic.

Are you excited about this latest announcement? What more can we expect from Sony in the coming months, particularly during this period of the year? For more Gaming News, make sure you stick to Sportskeeda!

