PS4 News: Sony just teased The Last Of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding's 2019 release window

What confirmed the 2019 release window is the video called "Coming Attractions" which was published by PlayStation Europe's official Youtube channel

Yes, you read it right. As of now, its pretty much confirmed that both- The Last Of Us Part 2, a Ghost of Tsushima as well as Death Stranding is set to release somewhat in 2019, when though we can't say yet.

This video contains the list of all the major titles that are hitting the PS4 in 2019 and yes it includes the three big exclusives I mentioned above along with Days Gone which is set to release on 26 April.

PlayStation released such a video back in 2017 as well as 2018.

What's interesting is that they didn't put the games in it that wasn't supposed to be released that year.

Get what I'm trying to say?

Ghost of Tsushima

Yes, Sony has officially teased a 2019 release window for such titles though I certainly have no idea how they are going squash in three major titles to release the already packed 2019 line-up of games.

In other news, Sony has also teased the upcoming PS5 announcement which fans are speculating to be an event going to be held sometime in spring, like the one they did back in 2013 for the PS4.

Since Sony is not attending the E3 2019, this PS5 event is likely to be the place where these games get a release date, or maybe they will follow the marketing techniques used for 2018's God Of War and Marvel's Spiderman?

In any case, Ghost of Tsushima is likely to be the first one to release, seemingly as it has been in development since 2014 at Sucker Punch Productions, most notably known for the Infamous games.

And since it's using the same modified engine that Infamous Second Son used, I believe the game is pretty much in the final stages as of now.

What do you guys think about this current situation?

Will these 3 behemoths release in 2019 or Sony will save them for the final year of the PS4? Tell me in the comments down below.

