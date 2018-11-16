PS 4 News: Sony to skip E3 2019

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 16 Nov 2018, 07:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sony's absence will surely be felt at this year's E3 Convention

Coming off an impressive 2018, it seems that gaming giant Sony has pulled out of the upcoming E3 event. Throughout the year, sales of the PS4 have been pretty solid overall, staying above the Xbox One while going head to head with the Nintendo Switch, both of which owe their sales to the incredible exclusives available on both consoles.

For the PS4, games like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and older games like Horizon: Zero Dawn, Bloodborne, and Persona 5 kept consumers interested. Sony kept the attention of gamers with the announcement of the PlayStation 5 earlier this year. Fans of the company expected to see some game-changing announcements regarding the new generation console at E3 2019, but it seems that won't be the case.

Sony officially pulled out of the event earlier today, stating that they are instead looking for new ways to interact with their community.

As the industry evolves, Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to look for inventive opportunities to engage the community. PlayStation fans mean the world to us and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers. As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019. We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can't wait to share our plans with you.

This is a huge loss for the event, considering Sony usually takes up a pretty decent amount of the convention, leaving a huge gap that they will now have to fill.

Sony fans have eagerly been awaiting more news regarding the PS5, along with games like Last of Us 2, and Hideo Kojima's next project Death Stranding. However, with Sony forgoing E3 along with their annual PlayStation Experience conference, we will have to wait for the company to make announcements in "new ways."

For more Sony updates and all things gaming, stay tuned to Sportskeeda!