PS4 News: Spyro Dragon is Back, Watch the new Trailer for Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Kredy
ANALYST
News
8   //    23 Oct 2018, 14:06 IST

Image Courtesy: Activation / Toys for Bob
Image Courtesy: Activation / Toys for Bob

Everyone must get ready for gaming nostalgia for the remastered version of the classic game series featuring Spyro the dragon would make it make to the current-gen consoles later this year. After the release of The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon in 2008, the series returned after 10 years with the Reignited Trilogy.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a collection of remasters of the first three classic Spyro games - Spyro the Dragon, Ripto's Rage and the Year of the Dragon. The game was announced earlier this year and is slated to hit the stores on 13 November 2018. The company behind the franchise released the launch trailer earlier today.

The first game in the series was released in 1998, the second one made its debut in 1999, while the third game in the series hit the stores in 2000. All the three were initially released for the PlayStation platform.

As expected with all the remasters, the graphics are improved adding better colour and making the entire environment more dynamic with improved lightening to cater to the needs and wants of passionate fans and the new generation of gamers. These changes were highlighted in the launch trailer. The game will feature a reimagined soundtrack of the original along with updated voiceovers. Moreover, the original voice actor for the first Spyro game marked a return and voiced the beloved purple dragon in this remastered trilogy. Other changes in the game include bettered controls and recreated cinematics.

However, the developers decided against changing the core gameplay elements and ensured that the location of items and enemies remained the same as the original, which goes a long way towards maintaining the originality of the game.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One either as a physical copy or through the digital stores.

PS4
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
