PS4 News: The Street Fighter V – Arcade edition Free Trial on PS4 continues as Capcom Cup 2018 Begins

The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Good news for PS4 fans! PlayStation official Twitter handle announced on Twitter that The Street Fighter V: Arcade edition free trial will continue through the weekend! On the same tweet, they mentioned the Capcom Cup 2018.

The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition free trial on PS4 continues through this weekend, and Capcom Cup starts today: https://t.co/qeVUagAPxr pic.twitter.com/152vAEvg8n — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 14, 2018

The PlayStation Blog said,

“Hello, World Warriors! It has been an incredible year for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition with six new characters, a plethora of new modes that were added for free, and enough quirky costumes to make your current wardrobe jealous. As we close in on 2018 with Capcom Cup on the horizon from December 14-16, we’d like to share with you all the modes added since Street Fighter V launched by hosting a free trial for the first time on PS4!”

The free trial began from December 11th and will end on December 19th. Players don’t need PlayStation Plus subscription to download or play the free trial. But players do need to play it online. The blog also confirms, all the initial content from the original Street Fighter V and all the modes introduced in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will be available during the trial period.

Street Fighter has always been about the fighters of different style and personality and you will be able to play all 16 original characters. When Street Fighter V: Arcade edition was launched in 2018, it came with a lot of new modes which were available to all Street Fighter V owners. During the trial period, you will have access to all these modes. Arcade mode is nothing but a new twist on the classic mode, you get to fight and defeat a series of computer opponents. This time you can take multiple paths as 200 ending illustrations are waiting for you to unlock and explore them. Which path will you take? If you are looking for adventure and challenge then go for the survival mode where you can now save your progress and use various items to help yourself in the fight

Advertisement