PS4 News: Top PS4 games coming out this week 

Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    12 Nov 2018, 13:47 IST

After a pretty busy lineup of October, we are entering a more serene month of lineups which includes a few big and small titles.


#1 Fallout76


Bethesda
Bethesda

Bethesda's open-world action RPG finally makes its way into our systems on 14th November. The preload has already started for PS4 users who preordered it digitally.

#2 Hitman 2


Square Enix
Square Enix

Square Enix's iconic undercover Agent 47 returns for another globe-trotting adventure across exotic sandbox locations in Hitman 2.

It's out November 13.

#3 The Quiet Man


Square Enix
Square Enix

The Quiet Man is an action adventure game developed by Square Enix and Human head studios. The game is said to be completed in one sitting to realise its full potential. Although the game's reviews say it otherwise.

The game is out on 16 November 2018.

#4 Spyro Reignited Trilogy.


Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games

The beloved Roastmaster, Spyro is remade for PS4 and the trilogy is out 13 November.

Originally released as a PlayStation 1 title in 1998, developed by Insomniac Games, Spyro was an instant hit.

#5 Gnomes Garden: New Home


Gnomes Garden
Gnomes Garden

Gnomes Garden: New home — a continuation of the exciting fantasy strategy game about the world of gnomes. Obtain the Crystal of Eternal Light and return prosperity!

It's out 13 November 2018

#6 The Long Journey Home


The Long Journey Home
The Long Journey Home

When mankind’s first experimental jump drive goes wrong, you and your crew find yourselves trapped on the wrong side of the galaxy. The only way back leads through the vast unknown of outer space. One destination. Endless adventures.

#7 Monkey King: Master of the Cloud


Monkey King
Monkey King

Join Michael Chang, the Monkey King, on his journey through famous landmarks of ancient China and fight off mythical creatures and legends in this classic arcade shooter.

It's out November 15.

#8 Ticket to Ride


Ticket To Ride.
Ticket To Ride.

Hop on a train with your friends and family and set off to conquer the railways! Who will be the fastest to set up links between cities and achieve their objectives? Explore the strategies in this iconic board game and get ready to connect more than cities!


Get the latest PS4 News at Sportskeeda.









PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hinagiku Katsura is my love in one world, Yenefer of Vegenberg in the other and when I'm alone in the so-called "Real world" I tend to dream in a far far away land called Owl city. :D
