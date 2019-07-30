×
PS4: Sony PlayStation 4 reaches 100 million sales milestone

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
30 Jul 2019, 17:01 IST

The PS4 Pro Model supports 4k Streaming and powerful gaming
If the PS4 wasn't already the most popular console of this generation, these numbers seal the deal. Sony has revealed in a recent earnings report that the company has shipped and sold over 100 million PS4 units. 3.2 million consoles were sold by the end of the quarter (June 30) which brought the total number up to 100 million.

It took five years and seven months to achieve this feat since the release of the console back in 2013. Niko Partners games analyst Daniel Ahmad has revealed that the PS4 has reached the 100 million milestone significantly quicker than other popular consoles - two months faster than the PS2, as well as the Wii, which lags slightly behind.

PS4 sales have been slowing down recently though. This isn't very surprising, given that we are approaching the end of this generation of consoles. However, Sony has still managed to make some excellent progress due to the PS Plus and digital game purchases, as well as the hardware itself.

Digital downloads have progressed so much that they have overtaken physical disc sales by a whopping 53%. As a result, the PS4 will continue to be supported, for a while at least. Even though the PS5 is rumored to have a 2020 reveal/release, games such as Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on the PS4.

Microsoft and Nintendo, meanwhile, are facing pretty tough competition. Although Microsoft has done some incredible things, releasing Game Pass for PC and offering games on sale for both Xbox and PC, the PS4 console and exclusives have overshadowed them. The same holds true for the Nintendo Switch which is by far Nintendo's best console to date.

The next generation of consoles will only have more to offer now.

