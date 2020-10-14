PS4 System Update 8.00 launches today: New party features, parental controls and more

The latest PS4 system update, version 8.00, is set to launch today and will bring some neat changes to specific parts of the UI to make the experience smoother.

The system update is also in place to make way for the PS5, with the Remote Play app being able to support the PS5 when it launches in November.

PS4 System Update 8.00 details; drops today

Party and Messages:

The Party and Messages apps will be linked together in a more efficient way, thereby making visible changes to the UI on the PS4. Both apps will now use the same "groups" of players for Party Voice Chats and message exchanges.

Therefore, players will be able to send a message to the group they've previously chatted with on the PS4 as well as on the PS5, when it launches.

New Avatars

One of the neater aspects of the new system update is the addition of an array of new profile Avatars for players on the PSN. These avatars include characters and art from Bloodborne, Journey, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and many more.

Party- Mute all mics from Quick Menu

It doesn't take too long for a party on the PS4 to devolve into complete chaos, and players often need to silence their friends. The new system update for the PS4 adds the feature to mute all microphones from the Quick Menu.

This makes it easy for players to mute and unmute quickly while playing games on the PS4.

Parental Controls

Under parental controls, the PS4 is combining the ‘Communicating with Other Players’ and ‘Viewing Content Created by other Players’ into one setting – ‘Communication and User Generated Content'.

This covers both areas of communication and UGC sharing. This offers a simpler setting that’s easier for parents to understand.

In addition, children can send a request to their parents to use communication features in specific games. When a child sends this request, the parent will receive an email notification and can choose to make an exception for that game if they do not want their child to use its communication and UGC features.

Removal of Event Creation

PS4 owners will no longer be able to create new events after the 8.00 update. They will also not be able to create private communities under the Community App on PS4.

PS Remote Play

At the same time as 8.00, the existing PS4 Remote Play app on mobile (iOS/Android), Windows PC and Mac will change its name to PS Remote Play, and the option to connect to the PS5 will be added.