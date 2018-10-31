×
PS4 News: Top news from Paris Games Week 2018

Shreyansh Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
News
44   //    31 Oct 2018, 09:58 IST

Sony/Playstation
Sony/Playstation

Paris Games week is a huge affair for PlayStation fans all across the globe as Sony considers it an equally important stage as e3 for new reveals and trailers for their upcoming games. It was till last year where they announced Ghost of Tshumisa and revealed new trailers for almost all their AAA exclusive titles such as The last of Us part 2, God of War, Days gone, Spiderman, etc.

This year however to our disappointment it wasn't much of a big deal with Sony not holding a proper conference.

Nevertheless, we still have some exciting news to dwell into.

Get the latest PS4 News at Sportskeeda.


#1. Twin Mirror gets a brand new gameplay trailer.


Twin mirror, a new psychological episodic thriller from Dotnod Studio responsible for the likes of Life is Strange and the more recently Vampyr reeks a lot of Alan Wake and Heavy Rain, has a narrative driven game with innovative gameplay.

The game doesn't have a release date yet but the first episode is confirmed to be launch sometime in 2019 for PC, PS4 and XBOX ONE.

It's being published by Bandai Namco.


#2. No man's Sky gets a free new update called 'The Abyss'.


No Man's Sky, probably the most controversial game of this generation developed by "Hello Games" which gets a new free update called The Abyss where you could explore underwater locations via a jetpack and your very own Submarine. The free update launches today. There are sea monsters to hunt, and other cool stuff to explore.

Sounds pretty cool right?

It's good to see that the developer is still giving out free updates to a game which released quite some time ago.

For the people who are not into underwater exploration, the developer is keen to roll out more new updates in the future so do keep a look out for that.

Shreyansh Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
Hinagiku Katsura is my love in one world, Yenefer of Vegenberg in the other and when I'm alone in the so-called "Real world" I tend to dream in a far far away land called Owl city. :D
