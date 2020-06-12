PS5 Digital Edition: Expected price, Release Date, Specifications and Features

The PS5 Reveal Event showcased some of the best Indie and AAA games that are being developed for the PS5.

Sony also announced a Digital Edition of the PS5 that does not have an optical drive to read game discs.

PS5 Console Reveal

Sony revealed the hardware specifications for the PS5 in the "Road to PS5" Event held earlier this year.

Hardware Specifications of the PS5

CPU : AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU : 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) GPU architecture : Custom RDNA 2

: Custom RDNA 2 Memory interface : 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit Memory bandwidth : 448GB/s

: 448GB/s Internal storage : Custom 825GB SSD

: Custom 825GB SSD IO throughput : 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed) Expandable storage : NVMe SSD slot

: NVMe SSD slot External storage : USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

: USB HDD support (PS4 games only) Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

However, the Reveal event not only showcased the games for the PS5 but also revealed the design of the console itself in the latter stage of the event.

Sony also had a surprise reveal up their sleeves when revealing the design for the PS5.

Sony Announces the PS5: Digital Edition

PS5 vs PS5: Digital Edition

The PS5: Digital Edition is the alternative version to the standard PS5, and has a significantly different design than its counterpart.

The primary difference between the two versions is the presence of an optical drive in the PS5.

Expected Price: $499.99

Expected release date

The Digital Edition will ship without the 4K UHD Blu-Ray drive, and will only be able to run games that are downloaded digitally.

This is extremely convenient as a lot of players do not buy physical disks anymore. This could be down to many reasons, one of them being that the PlayStation store usually has great discounts and sales that allow players to buy quality games for lesser prices.

However, the lack of an optical drive prevents the PS5: Digital Edition from being used as a blu-ray player for movies. Both the versions will most likely be released together in December 2020.

This is an easy compromise, though, Digital Edition might be priced lesser than its counterpart due to the absence of an optical drive.