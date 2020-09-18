PS5 Digital Edition vs Xbox Series S: Major differences between the consoles

The gaming community finally have all the information regarding the next-gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and their variants. The next console generation sees the two tech giants releasing a cheaper variant on the base model of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, respectively.

Both look to offer the same next-gen experience as their more expensive counterparts, with a bit of a trade-off in a few areas. For a lot in the gaming community, the $499 price point, albeit expected, is still more than the price they are willing to pay.

But given that both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X are as powerful as high-end PCs, console gaming is perhaps the way forward for a lot of players. Here we take a look at the PS5 Digital Edition in comparison with the Xbox Series S.

PS5 Digital Edtion vs Xbox Series S: Major differences

1) Pricing

While both the consoles are priced lesser than the base PS5 and Xbox Series X, there is a $100 gap between the Digital Edition and Series S.

Xbox Series S is looking for a far more aggressive price point with $299 and still offering a next-gen gaming experience. This means that the Xbox Series S is priced nearly $200 less than the base Series X. The $299 price is way more aggressive than a lot in the gaming community had expected from Xbox, but it is one that was met with a lot of positive fan reaction.

In contrast, the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399, which is a $100 drop from the base model of the PS5, which means that there is a price gap of a $100 between the PS5 and the Xbox Series S.

However, as will be discussed later, both the consoles achieve this lower price point in significantly different ways.

2) Hardware

While the Xbox Series X has a slight edge over the base PS5 when it comes to hardware specifications, the Series S is a whole another story.

The $299 price point was one that led to a lot of conversations amongst the gaming community, but one look at the hardware should provide all the answers. The Xbox Series S is still a next-gen console, albeit, far less potent than the Series X.

The central point of much debate was the 1440p 60 FPS cap on the Series S, which is in stark contrast to the 4K 60-120 FPS on the Series X.

The PS5, on the other hand, according to Sony, is "basically the same console", meaning the hardware remains mostly the same only without the optical drive. Which, a lot of players feel is a fair trade-off as the lack of an optical drive isn't a deal-breaker for most in the gaming community.

The performance of the PS5 Digital Edition will remain quite the same as the base model.

3) Design

To a lot of players, the size and aesthetics of the console matter a lot, especially when space is a concern for a gaming setup. The Xbox Series S is 60% smaller than the Series X and a far thinner console with a smaller footprint.

The PS5 Digital Edition, on the other hand, is as large as the base model with a similar footprint. However, the lack of the protrusion that the optical drive brings adds more symmetry to the design.

To a lot of players, the Xbox Series S is a far more compact next-gen console, but the trade-off is the less-powerful hardware. While the PS5 and the Digital Edition looks like it prefers a vertical setup, the Xbox Series S looks just as comfortable in a horizontal setup.