PS5 Digital vs. Disk Edition: Specs, Storage Size, and Details

The PlayStation 5 Showcase has just ended and we now know the answers to some of our questions about the new PS5, but some questions remain. If you’re wondering whether you should get the PS5 Digital or Standard edition, then you’re in luck. Here, we’ll break down the differences, help you choose which one is for you, and show off the specs.

Full PS5 release details, including the PlayStation Plus Collection and much more: https://t.co/dMivI3T53x pic.twitter.com/7PaAjjUYvh — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

They are “essentially the same product”

According to an interview with Eric Lempel, PlayStation’s Head of Global Marketing and Consumer Experience, the PS5 Standard and Digital versions are almost identical in their functionality. The digital version is quite literally just the same product without a disk drive and a slightly different appearance.

According to PlayStation, it was important that players have a level field with their products, and the digital only version is really just an option for players who have decided they don’t care for physical products.

Most of you will already know exactly which one you want after seeing that, however for those of you still on the fence, here are some things to consider about which PS5 is for you.

How much do you think you’ll use your console, and what is your internet situation?

Perhaps the biggest obstacle for the PS5 Digital edition is the fact that it does limit your options. If you live in an area with slow or spotty internet, then the digital version could make getting games take much longer than expected.

Likewise, if you play a lot of games, you may find the digital version cumbersome to use unless you buy additional storage space. However, good storage space may be cheaper in the long run than upgrading to the standard edition.

Ultimately, it will be up to you to consider what works best for you and to make your own decisions.

Advertisement

PS5 System Specs

CPU — x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2," 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

GPU — AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)

System Memory — GDDR6 16 GB, 448 GB/s Bandwidth

SSD — 825 GB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)

PS5 Game Disc — Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc

Video Out— Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Audio — “Tempest” 3D AudioTech

These are the reported specs for both versions of the PS5, so there’s no need to worry about getting an inferior product just because you decided to save a few bucks.

With both consoles having a 825 GB SSD, you may want to consider upgrading the storage space in time regardless of which you buy. When some games can casually take up 140 GB of space, it can be difficult to justify less than a terabyte of space.