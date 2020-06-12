PS5 Full Games List: All the games announced so far

The PS5 reveal showcased some of the best AAA and Indie titles for the PS5, and some will be available on launch.

A total of 25 games were revealed at the event, and they were a good mixture of both AAA and Indie titles.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on the PS5

The PS5 Reveal Event just wrapped a few hours ago, and it can be considered a great showing from Sony. They revealed a tonne of first and third-party games and even some launch titles.

The PS5 Event was the first of many events Sony has planned for the PS5 over the Summer. The event lasted for approximately an hour and a half and had quality games from start to end.

From a slew of Indie titles that looked interesting to AAA games that looked like they would push the boundaries of gaming, the PS5 Reveal Event had a lot to offer and showcased about two dozen first and third-party games.

Full List of PS5 Games Revealed at the PS5 Reveal Event

1) GTA 5 (Expanded and Enhanced) on PS5

2) Gran Turismo 7

3) Rachent and Clank: Rift Apart

4) Project Athia

5) Stray

6) Returnal

7) Sackboy: A Big Adventure

8) Destruction AllStars

9) Kena: Bridge of Spirits

10) Goodbye Volcano High

11) Oddworld Soulstorm

12) Ghostwire Tokyo

13) Jett: The Far Shore

14) Godfall

15) Solar Ash

16) Hitman III

17) Little Devil Inside

18) NBA 2K21

19) Bugsnax

20) Demon's Souls

21) Deathloop

22) Resident Evil VIII: Village

23) Pragmata

24) Horizon 2: Forbidden West

25) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The PS5 Reveal Event was packed to the brim with quality Indie and AAA titles that fans can look forward to playing on the PS5. The console boasts of some pretty impressive hardware, and developers will be salavating at the thought of developing for the PS5.

Among the AAA titles, Deathloop stood out as a game that looks to innovate in both story-telling and gameplay.

The premise of the game is extremely unique and intriguing, and seeing as it is developed by Arkane Studios, the minds behind the Dishonored games, fans are in for a treat.