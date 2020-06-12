PS5: Full list of exclusive games

Console exclusives are perhaps the most important deciding factor for players when making their choice of console.

The PS5 Reveal Event showcased several console exclusives which has the fans excited.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is likely to be a Launch Title for the PS5

The PS5 Reveal Event was a good showing for Sony, as they revealed several huge titles that are bound to make waves in the gaming community.

One of the strongest aspects of Sony's previous console, the PS4, was the abundance of great exclusives on the console such as God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Uncharted 4.

Console exclusives can be a major deciding factor for players when they make their choice of console. Sony established the PS4 as the console to buy if a player is looking to play single-player narrative-based games.

The PS5 could also follow in the PS4's footsteps or perhaps it could try with other genres of gaming. The PS5 reveal event showcased a number of indie and AAA titles, and some of them were console exclusives.

Console Exclusives Revealed at the PS5 Event

1) Horizon 2: Forbidden West

Horizon 2: Forbidden West

The sequel to Guerilla Games' masterful Horizon Zero Dawn on the PS4, Horizon 2: Forbidden West is the next chapter in Aloy's journey as she discovers newer lands in the West.

Several new creatures had been showcased in the trailer, and the locations should looked equally impressive on the Decima engine. The engine was also used in Death Stranding, with great results.

2) Gran Turismo 7

The legendary racing sim franchise makes it return on the next-gen PS5. Gran Turismo Sport was the last entry in the franchise available on the PS4. The game boasted impressive graphics, as is to be expected of Polyphony Digital.

3) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales kicked off the event with a brilliant trailer that showcased Miles Morales' high-octane action style. The follow up to the much beloved Marvel's Spider-Man, the follw-up has Miles Morales take the mantle of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is likely to be a launch title for the PS5 and is sure to be a system seller.

4) Demon's Souls

FromSoftware's iconic souls genre was born out of this classic back in 2009 and is a favourite of fans of the genre. Bluepoint Games have taken up development of Demon's Souls on the PS5.

This has fans really excited as the original Demon's Souls is one of the most beloved games of all-time.