PS5 Game Prices: What do players think of the $70 price tag?

The 60$ price tag is one that has existed in the game industry for a long time, and over time, gamers eventually grew to accept it as the industry standard. However, with prices for PS5 games being revealed, players are in for a bumpy ride.

Several PS5 titles at launch will now be priced at $70 instead of the previously standard $60 price tag. PS5 games such as Demon's Souls, Destruction AllStars, Final Fantasy XVI have been confirmed to be priced at $69.99.

I still think 70 dollars is too much for games, and I think most games will suffer at that price point. Will be funny to see if most games get a 10 dollar price drop after launch and it's really just a trap for the most extreme hype beasts, though. — Mr. Feel, Weeaboomer (@mrfeelswildride) September 16, 2020

The gaming community had been dreading the price hike for a long time, and their fears have now been realized. While the PS5 still looks like a solid console, for a lot of players, the $10 price bump is steeper than what they're comfortable with.

PS5 Game prices to reach as high as $70

While one of the PS5's most significant launch titles, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is confirmed to be priced at $49.99, given that it is more of spin-off standalone title, akin to something like Uncharted: Lost Legacy, it is not going to be the industry standard.

The unsustainable nature of AAA game development

The rise in prices of games has resulted in a lot of debate amongst the game community regarding the alarming rates at which the titles will now be available. In June, former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden, had expressed concerns regarding the unsustainable nature of AAA game development.

"It's been $59.99 since I started in this business, but the cost of games has gone up ten times," he said. "If you don't have elasticity on the price-point, but you have huge volatility on the cost line, the model becomes more difficult. I think this generation is going to see those two imperatives collide."

Fan opinion seems to be divided at the moment, but the majority of the gaming community is not happy.

Sony's marketing after pricing PS5 first party games at $70 pic.twitter.com/pfTCtHMSqJ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 16, 2020