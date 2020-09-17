PS5 GameStop bundle: A list of everything it includes

The PS5 Showcase event was quite a night for Sony as the outpouring of positive fan reactions flooded the internet. The event showcased a number of first-party and third-party games for the PS5, and also revealed the pricing and release date of the console.

After a long-winded game of corporate chicken with both Sony and Microsoft reluctant to reveal the prices of the PS5 or Xbox Series X, both have now come through.

Sony has priced the base model of the PS5 at USD 499, and USD 399 for the Digital Edition. According to Sony, both are the same console, hardware-wise, except obviously the lack of a disc drive.

Retailers jumped the proverbial gun and opened up pre-orders way ahead of Sony's schedule and are offering a variety of bundles. GameStop has a rather attractive bundle for ones willing to spend upwards of USD 800 for a next-gen console and all the bells and whistles along with it.

PS5 GameStop Bundle: What does it include?

The "Ultimate PlayStation 5 System Bundle" is priced at $879.99, and includes a lot of accessories and games along with the base model of the PS5.

Here is everything that the GameStop bundle includes:

1) PlayStation 5- $499.99

(image credits: pocketlint)

The base model of the PS5, i.e., the one with the disc drive, is a part of the GameStop bundle. So far, there hasn't been a variation of the bundle with the Digital Edition.

2) PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Gaming Headset- $99.99

(image credits: whathifi)

Sony also revealed the pricing for the PULSE 3D Gaming Headset and fans are excited to get their hands on one. The Pulse line of headphones from Sony were the best PS4 headsets available on the market, and players can expect the same from the ones for PS5.

3) Sony DualSense Wireless Controller- $69.99

(image credits: the verge)

This is a must for players looking to play couch co-op or other games that require two controllers. The Dualsense Controller is the evolution of the DualShock series and has advanced and improved haptic feedback, that is looking to be an exciting prospect.

A built-in microphone also opens up a lot of possibilities, not just in accessibility, but in actual gameplay too.

4) PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station- $29.99

(image credits: ebgames)

5) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales- $49.99

(image credits: worldsgreatestdetective)

The next game from Insomniac Games in the Marvel's Spider-Man franchise is also looking to make an impact right out the gate. One of the first games to be announced for the console is also included in the package, which is a nice touch, as a console is only as good as the games it can play.

Being able to play quality games at launch is one of the key deciding factors in the success of a console. The PS5 already has an impressive lineup of games at launch, which the fans appreciate a lot.

6) Destruction AllStars- $69.99

(image credits: autoblog)

Destruction AllStars is also among the titles announced for the PS5 and is an exciting arena vehicular combat game. The game is Rocket League mixed with Twisted Metal, with a dash of on-foot combat thrown in for good measure.

Destruction AllStars might be one of the breakout surprises on the PS5.

7) PlayStation Plus 1 Year Membership- $59.99