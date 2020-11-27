'PS5 is not for grown men': Female Perspective on Sony PS5 hype gets massive backlash

In a recent episode of the online web series “See, The Thing Is” of the Joe Budden Network, viewers got a detailed look on the female perspective on Sony’s PS5 hype.

The seventh episode of the series was aired on the Joe Budden TV YouTube account on November 17th 2020. The series is hosted by Bridget Kelly, Mandii B and Olivia Dope. The ladies decided to talk about the PS5 hype in detail.

In the episode, Bridget Kelly brought up the topic of dating men who play video games, as the ladies talked about the PS5 hype in general. Needless to say, their “female perspective” was found wanting by quite a few viewers who criticized them.

‘PS5 is not for grown men’: Comments made during a web series episode get criticized online

While the episode itself dealt with a host of topics, video games and the PS5 hype were mentioned by Bridget Kelly, who said that she cannot grasp the concept of grown up men “losing their mind” over a console. Bridget Kelly and Olivia Dope are both musical artists, while Mandii B is a podcastor/content creator.

The three have been co hosting the show “See, The Thing Is” on the Joe Budden YouTube channel. In the seventh episode, the ladies talked about how grown men appear to lose their mind and get too excited about video games in general, and in particular about the recently released PS5.

Advertisement

Bridget Kelly was of the opinion that men generally tend to not be committed to anything in their life, which in turn makes their commitment to the “PS5 console” all the more surprising. Olivia Dope also followed this up with a personal story involving her mother.

She said that her mother has a habit of giving her updates about Facebook as she is not on the social media website. Apparently, her mother had been stunned to see various boys and men on the internet talking about something that she called the “Play-5.” Her mother was obviously referencing to Sony's PS5.

She went on to imitate her mother, and said that today’s boys tend to judge their parents on the basis of whether they are buying these overhyped consoles for them or not.

While the three hosts were in agreement that teenage boys are allowed to get excited about video games, they were more concerned about “men who were in their 20s.”

This right here. To assume gamers have “mediocre dick” or “can’t be a good father or lover” just because we play video games is absurd... a real slap to the face of fathers that take care of they children and their spouse. Don’t act like y’all wasn’t shitting on gamers pic.twitter.com/MpbrvpHNA7 — Tripod Papi (@AyoMalikWildin) November 24, 2020

Advertisement

Towards the end, Mandii B talked about men that she had dated, and said that none of the “best men” that she was with played video games.

According to her, this in turn is proof that men who play video games are “mediocre.” The three were also in agreement of the claim that “men who play video games cannot be great partners or lovers.”

Image via Joe Budden TV, YouTube

This of course, was in addition to some explicit insults that the three ended up making. Needless to say, the comments were criticized by hundreds of people on YouTube, who were all of the opinion that video games are merely a hobby that women should respect, irrespective of how excited men can be about the PS5.

Image via Joe Budden TV, YouTube

Advertisement

Others spoke about how “not all women have such opinions.” Moreover, considering that there are innumerable popular female gamers today, the comments were said to be outdated and highly problematic.

A Non-Apology: “Try Call of Duty, don’t try me....”😌



🎥 Ep. 8 | “Is This Bars For You?” AVAILABLE NOW on YouTube



Watch HERE📍https://t.co/5Whjp06k48 pic.twitter.com/b19S15MsIL — See, The Thing Is... (@SeeTheThingIs_) November 24, 2020

Following up to the backlash, a "non-apology" video was also posted on Twitter.