PS5 Launch Date: Predicting the likely release date of the Next-Gen console

Major speculation regarding the launch of the PS5 is Holidays 2020, i.e December of 2020.

The console cycle of this generation is coming to an end. Players will look back fondly at PS4 as one of the best gaming consoles in history, with the PS5 reveal set for June 11th.

The last console cycle, however, was a clear victory in the favor of the PS4. With it establishing itself as the console best suited for single-player narrative-based games.

The next console war is looking to be one that is going to get fierce, with the Xbox Series X boasting of some pretty powerful hardware and Microsoft acquiring great studios like Ninja Theory.

The PS5 was set for a reveal on the 4th of June, however, Sony decided to delay the launch due to the grim conditions in the United States. It is now set for a Worldwide Live reveal on the 11th of June, and fans are excited for Sony's PS5.

It is speculated that PS5 may release probably in Holidays 2020. This means that the console may release in November or December, this year. Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 will be launched at the end of the year.

With Microsoft also gearing up for an event in July that will reveal several first-party Xbox titles, the console war already looks like its underway.

The PS3 and Xbox 360 were probably the most hotly contested console war in years. Xbox 360 had a slight edge over PS3 due to the latter's high price point upon release.

Xbox One Exclusives v PS4 Exclusives (picture credits: gamespot)

Although the Xbox One and its later iterations had capable hardware and some good games in its library, the PS4 simply outclassed its opposition with great exclusives back-to-back.

During this time, Sony acquired some of the best studios in the industry such as Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, and Santa Monica Studios. PS4 has some of the best console exclusives ever in the history of gaming, with giant hits such as:

Marvel's Spider-Man

Uncharted 4, Uncharted: Lost Legacy

The Last of Us: Remastered

God of War

The list is sure to be extended with huge releases still on the way such as Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II.

The new Dual-sense controller compared to the old Dual-shock 4 (picture credits: wccftech)