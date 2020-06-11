PS5 Launch Titles: Predicting games that could be available on launch

A look at three games that could be released on the PS5 console.

Launch titles are extremely important for a console, as it gives players an incentive to buy the console when it is launched.

(picture credits: math chief, youtube)

It is an age-old adage in the video game industry that a console is only as good as the games you can play on it. The launch of the next-gen PS5 console is looming closer with each day as a December 2020 launch seems likely.

One of the initial missteps of both Sony and Microsoft with the PS4 and Xbox One consoles respectively was the lack of quality games available at the time of launch.

Both Sony and Microsoft would look to avoid that error upon launch and provide a decent incentive for players to buy the new consoles when they are launched.

Sony has, over the years, acquired great studios as first-party developers like Naughty Dog, Santa Monica and Insomniac Games for their console.

Acquiring great studios has always been a primary focus for Sony as they provide quality first-party titles that are exclusive to Sony's consoles. This makes one console more favourable over the other.

While we do not expect Sony to drop any news of a God of War sequel or a Spider-Man sequel any time soon, there are still plenty of games that players can look forward to for PS5 on launch.

Predicting the Launch Titles for PS5:

1) Godfall

This is more of a confirmed launch title than a rumoured one. Godfall was announced in 2019 with a flashy trailer.

The game is from Gearbox, the popular developers behind the critically-acclaimed Borderlands franchise. Godfall looks to be a similar "loot and shoot" affair but with swords and shiny armour.

Godfall is an interesting title, to say the least, and Gearbox Studios have been known to put out quality AAA titles.

2) Horizon Zero Dawn 2

(picture credits: math chief, Youtube)

While this would surely be received in a huge way, announcing a game for a release later in the year seems likely. However, if Sony chooses to confirm a game and release it along with the console, it is sure to be a massive system-seller.

Guerilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the best games of 2017. Its sequel is reportedly under development. Horizon Zero Dawn 2 could very well be the game that could put PS5 ahead of the Xbox Series X on launch.

3) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Assassin's Creed's next entry in the franchise takes us on a Viking adventure, and players couldn't be more excited. The game should be available at PS5 launch. Being one of Ubisoft's most-valued franchises, it is sure to help move more PS5 units.