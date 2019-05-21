PS5: Leaked footage reveals gameplay of Spider-Man on the new console

Not an official PS5 image

We are due for the next generation of consoles soon. We know the PS5 is under development and we can expect announcements soon and a possible release in 2020. But we are impatient, as is our nature. People will go scavenging for even the little hints of information before an official announcement.

A tweet from Wall Street Journal tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki confirms that the PS5 will be in the road ahead. It shows a comparison video of the PS4 hit title Marvel's Spider-Man. The gameplay comparison is done between the PS4 Pro and the PS5 (titled "Next Generation") in the video.

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019

Although the quality of the video isn't that great, closer inspection shows a more detailed world of New York City in the game in the "Next Generation" footage. This is likely also because the PS5 is believed to be using ray tracing with its powerful processor. Ray tracing traces the path of light as pixels and renders a much more higher quality image.

Sony also confirmed that it will support 8K resolution images, up from the 4k resolution in the PS4 Pro. We can expect many PS4 classics to get a remaster for the PS5, although the PS5 will likely have backwards compatibility.

Still, we saw a remaster for The Last of Us, GTA V and many more games from the PS3 to PS4. Sony will unfortunately be skipping E3 2019 this year, one of the biggest gaming expos in the world.

They started their own announcement program known as "State of Play" back in March, so maybe we can get some more info via the State of Play broadcasts or at another event in the future. PS4 games will still be revealed in E3 2019.

The 2020s are going to be a whole new era for gamers with powerful consoles on the horizon.

