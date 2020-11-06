PS5 News: Dualsense looks promising as third-party titles utilize Adaptive Triggers and haptic feedback

The PS5 is undeniably one of the most exciting pieces of tech in 2020. The next-gen console has been able to drum up a tonne of anticipation leading up to its imminent release in November of 2020.

The PS5 sees major improvements on the hardware side of things, with the console boasting of impressive 4K performance at 60 fps or upwards. However, one of the most exciting aspects of the PS5 does not come from its launch line-up, internal hardware or even its pricing, but it comes from the controller: the Dualsense.

The Dualsense is the biggest revamp of the standard Sony PlayStation controller since the earliest days of the Dualshock. More than simply being a redesign of the controller in terms of size, the Dualsense packs intuitive tech designs such as haptic feedback and Adaptive Triggers, thereby making the controller an integral part of the PS5 experience.

PS5's Dualsense off to a great start as more third-party titles incorporate haptic feedback and Adaptive Triggers

How @PlayWarframe will use haptics and Adaptive Triggers when it launches on PS5 later this year: https://t.co/4QdSrqfYfl pic.twitter.com/BBHON3604Z — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 6, 2020

Sony just announced on their PlayStation blog that Warframe will use haptic feedback and Adaptive Triggers when it releases on the PS5 this year.

Warframe is one of the most impressive looter-shooters that is essentially the perfect candidate to try out the PS5's Dualsense and all its new features.

The haptic feedback, in combination with the Adaptive Triggers, essentially pulls the player right into the game and increases the immersion multiple times over. Essentially, the Adaptive Triggers refer to the L2/R2 buttons, and how they will react realistically to the player's in-game actions.

Actions such as the tension when pulling back on a bow while shooting an arrow and the triggers of various weapons feeling different will be perfectly represented by the Adaptive Triggers on the PS5's Dualsense.

Why is this great news for PS5 fans?

Advertisement

Is it weird I’m most excited to try out the controller versus any graphical or performance gains? — thesingleplayerguy (@singleplayerguy) November 6, 2020

This essentially means that more third-party studios are open to the idea of adapting their games to suit the PS5's tech. One of the biggest concerns surrounding the Dualsense was that outside of first-party studios like Naughty Dog or Insomniac Games, third-party studios will be reluctant to develop titles keeping the Dualsense in mind.

However, that concern seems to have been dispelled as Digital Extremes (the developers of Warframe) have confirmed that Warframe will make full use of the PS5's Dualsense as well as its new features and functionality.

This further proves that the Dualsense's new features are more than just a launch gimmick and are an indispensable part of the overall PS5 experience.