PS5 Showcase Reveal event: Final Fantasy 16 confirmed- First impressions

The PS5 Showcase event began with a gigantic reveal - Final Fantasy 16 is on its way and it's a PlayStation 5 flagship title. The popular action role-playing behemoth from developer Square Enix has received a major enhancement, replete with glorious visuals and cutting edge technology.

Final Fantasy 16 will serve as the follow up to 2016's super successful Final Fantasy 15, which received worldwide acclaim and numerous awards across the globe.

Featuring a medieval setting and fast-paced combat sequences, here's what we learnt from the Final Fantasy 16 trailer so far.

Final Fantasy 16 trailer breakdown

"Our kind do not question orders, we follow them"

The Final Fantasy 16 sneak peek reveals a glimpse at the medieval setting of the game, complete with warriors ravaged by war and foreboding, mythical creatures. It also hints at a long-standing quest for possession of the Mother crystal and reveals a formidable foe.

A battle of gargantuan proportions ensues as we are introduced to the protagonist of the game - Joshua, who possesses a mystical fire power, which needs to be contained at all costs.

As the trailer progresses, we also get to know more about the backstory of the characters as the plot includes elements of deceit, bravery, and the perils of war. An impending invasion is showcased midway through and the consequences of a terrible Blight is also implied.

From demonic creatures to monstrous aberrations, the world of Final Fantasy 16 is brought to life gloriously in the PS5 reveal trailer.

From the power of the crystals to harnessing the Phoenix's smouldering rage, the Archduke's son, Joshua, transforms into a brilliant burning inferno - The Fire Eikon, with the power to raze his opponents to the ground, as you can see in the menacing image below.

Bearing resemblance to the world of Game of Thrones, the latest installment in the legendary Final Fantasy series is officially titled Awakening and will be available on the PS5 and PC much to the community's surprise. Xbox fans are out of luck this time.