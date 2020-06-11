PS5 Reveal Event: Time, expected price and console specifications

The first of many PlayStation events that Sony has planned over the summer for PS5 will be streamed live tonight.

Fans are hoping for a design reveal of Sony PlayStation 5 along with the exclusive games that would be launched with it.

Mark Cerny at the 'Road to PS5' Event earlier this year

The stage is all set for Sony to reveal the new PlayStation 5 in a live event that will take place tonight. The fans will hopefully get to have a look at the design of the new PS5. Sony revealed the hardware specifications of PS5 during an event earlier this year.

Tonight's PlayStation event is the first of many events Sony has planned for PS5 over the summer. Major speculations regarding the event have pointed to a design reveal as well as Sony revealing some first and third-party games during the launch.

The previous-gen consoles suffered a lot initially as the consoles were shipped without quality launch titles. However, it does not look like the case this time, as Sony has assured that there will be quality launch titles.

While major games like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima will be launching on PS4, they will also be able to run on the new PS5.

Where and when can I watch the Live Stream?

PS5 Event Tonight

The event will be streamed live on the official PlayStation Channel on Youtube as well as Twitch. The stream will begin at 1 PM PDT, i.e 1:30 AM IST.

For our Indian readers, the stream will be live 1:30 AM, past midnight.

PS5: Specs and expected price

Advertisement

Mark Cerny revealed the hardware specs of the console in a PS5 event earlier this year called 'The Road to PS5'. The hardware specifications look extremely promising and a significant step up from the PS4.

PS5 Hardware Specs:

CPU : AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU : 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) GPU architecture : Custom RDNA 2

: Custom RDNA 2 Memory interface : 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit Memory bandwidth : 448GB/s

: 448GB/s Internal storage : Custom 825GB SSD

: Custom 825GB SSD IO throughput : 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed) Expandable storage : NVMe SSD slot

: NVMe SSD slot External storage : USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

: USB HDD support (PS4 games only) Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

Price Expectations for the PS5

As the PS5 is going to be a major upgrade from the PS4, fans can expect it to cost much more than the PS4. The PS4 launched with a $399.99 price tag in the US and the rumours surrounding the PS5 place it around the $499.99 mark.