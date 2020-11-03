PS5: Rumors of console launch delay surface online

The PS5 is, hands down, the most highly anticipated piece of technology to be released in 2020, as is evidenced by the high number of pre-orders.

Sony has had a great run with the PS4 in the current console generation as it has dominated right out of the gate.

The PS4 has helped Sony build up a huge amount of goodwill with the gaming community, and the PS5 is capitalizing on it to a great extent. With Sony, it is almost a given that the console will include fantastic first-party titles and a decent number of third-party titles.

The PS5 is set for launch on November 19, and fans couldn't be more excited for the next-gen festivities to begin. However, rumors have now surfaced online suggesting that the console launch might be pushed back.

PS5 Rumors: Console launch to be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions

There are no limits to where we'll go. We are all explorers. Watch the new #PS5 launch ad. https://t.co/ZYBG1JTG92 pic.twitter.com/MxOhVM3ZS6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2020

The rumor suggests that Sony are considering pushing back the release in select European countries due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 lockdown. The source of the rumor seems to be a now-removed post on the r/PS5 subreddit.

The post suggested that the PS5's launch in select countries would be delayed as several retailers wouldn't be able to fulfil the orders on launch due to the coronavirus restrictions.

However, this has been debunked by multiple Reddit users and Twitter fans, with Sony unlikely to push the launch date further back. In a time where delays have become commonplace, it does not seem like the PS5 will encounter an issue concerning the launch date.

Obviously there’s a bigger picture...



But if this lockdown delays my #XboxSeriesX or #PS5 I’m going to be pissed 🙃😭 — Noggs Bloggs (@NoggsBloggs) October 31, 2020

Advertisement

More reports have emerged out of Europe actually suggesting that Germany would receive the PS5 ahead of the scheduled launch. According to a German retailer, the console would ship out on November 12 instead of the scheduled November 19.

As this lines up with the release of the PS5 in North America and Japan, it does seem like the reports could be true.