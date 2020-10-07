After weeks of intense speculation, Sony has finally provided fans with an in-depth look at the workings of the PS5 console.

In an official blog post by the EVP in charge of Hardware operation at Sony, Masayasu Ito guides viewers through an exclusive first-look at the PS5 as his team gets up close and personal with the console.

The official PS5 teardown video is here: https://t.co/dPEprfNKQX



Get up-close and personal with PS5's next-generation technology, a culmination of five years of design and development. pic.twitter.com/9AZowwJKPz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 7, 2020

Over the course of the seven-minute teardown video, viewers are provided with the best look at the PS5 as we get a glimpse at the internal workings of the console as well as how exactly the sides can be removed.

The entire video is presided over by Yasuhiro Ootori, who is the head of Sony’s mechanical design for the PS5. From the base of the PS5 being held in by a screw to an advanced rear which exhausts air out of the system, the PS5 teardown presents the PS5 in all its unabashed glory.

PS5 Teardown: Removable panels, cooling fan, expandable storage and more

According to the official blog post, Sony boasts of an unprecedented hardware performance, which is guaranteed to provide consumer satisfaction:

Advertisement

"We began conceptualizing PS5 in 2015, and we’ve spent the past five years designing and developing the console. "

"Our team values a well thought out, beautifully designed architecture. Inside the console is an internal structure looking neat and tidy, which means that there aren’t any unnecessary components and the design is efficient. As a result, we’re able to achieve our goal of creating a product with a high degree of perfection and quality"

The PS5 is considerably larger than the PS4, and the official dimensions of the console read: 104mm wide, 390mm high and 260mm deep.

The PS5 also has an advanced cooling fan mechanism which is capable of drawing air from both sides, in addition to having dust catchers which will keep your console safe.

Yasuhiro Ootori then provides users with a glimpse at the internal structure of the Ultra-HD Blu-ray drive unit, which has two layers of insulators to considerably reduce noise and vibration.

Sony is also using a heatsink to help with cooling, with airflow that Sony says will carry out a role similar to that of a vapor chamber. The PS5 also uses a thermal liquid metal compound for cooling performance, which cools the SoC and cuts down on fan noise.

From a heat pipe to a supply power unit at 350W, the PS5 is revealed to be an absolute behemoth in the teardown video.