PS5 v PS4: Comparing the launch titles of the two consoles

Things are indeed ramping as the next-gen console launch nears, with the PS5 launch lineup having already been revealed. Fans are in for a treat full of wonderous 4K gaming upwards of 60 frames per second.

Both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X are boasting of hardware that stacks up well against a high-powered and expensive PC setup. Fans now have a good idea of what to expect from the PS5, with its price, hardware, and launch lineup being revealed.

A recent article by Kotaku shed light on the launch lineups for all the previous-gen consoles and how they stack up against the PS5's launch lineup. While the number of games available on the console is of the utmost importance, the quality of games also matters.

Here, we take a look at the launch titles for both the PS5 and PS4 and see how they compare next to each other.

PS5 vs PS5: Which console had a better launch lineup?

The current-gen, PS4 and the Xbox One, had perhaps one of the most controversial launch lineups in history. With the sentiment in the gaming community being that the current-gen consoles had the weakest lineup in the history of the consoles.

With the PS4, some players even went claimed that the best titles on the console were the ones that had been remastered from their PS3 versions. Such was the case with The Last of Us: Remastered, as players felt that the PS4 launch lineup wasn't close to being appealing to entice them into buying the console at launch.

PS4 Launch Titles:

Angry Birds Star Wars

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

Call of Duty Ghosts

FIFA 14

Battlefield 4

Just Dance 2014

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

Madden NFL 25

NBA 2K14

Sony Computer Entertainment Titles (Exclusives)

Flower

Killzone Shadow Fall

Knack

Resogun

Sound Shapes

Escape Plan

Flow

Indie Titles

Contrast Compulsion Games

Pinball Arcade FarSight Studios

Super Motherload, XGen StudiosTiny Brains, Spearhead Games

Warframe, Digital Extremes

(source: joe.ie)

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag lead the charge with third-party games on the PS4, as well as games like NBA 2K14 also being appealing. However, the games were also available on other platforms.

The exclusives lineup was also somewhat less appealing, albeit, Killzone: Shadow Fall was the strongest of the bunch. However, it still wouldn't justify a buy at launch.

PS5 Launch Titles:

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Astro's Playroom

Demon's Souls (Remake)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destruction All-Stars

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Godfall

Observer: System Redux

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Including PS5 exclusives such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Godfall, Destruction AllStars as well as a fantastic Demon's Souls remake, the PS5 launch exclusives are already looking more appealing than last gen.

In addition to these, there will be several PS4 games available on the PS5 through the PS Plus Collection. Games such as The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, Uncharted 4, and Bloodborne will be playable on the PS5 at launch.

Conclusion

The PS5 launch might run into a few hiccups with the somewhat chaotic pre-orders; yet, the lineup of third-party games and first-party exclusives already puts it over the PS4 lineup.

Therefore, the number of games available is not exactly an accurate indicator of the quality of a console launch.