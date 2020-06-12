PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: Main differences between the consoles

The PS5 Digital Edition was introduced as a variant of the standard PS5 and fans are excited at the prospect of a no-disc console.

The PS5 Digital Edition does not have an optical disc drive like its counterpart, making for a visually different console as well.

PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition Unveiled at the PS5 Reveal Event

Sony came out with all guns blazing at the PS5 Event and dropped several great trailers for major titles like Marvel's Spider Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank: Rifted Apart.

Several surprises such as Horizon 2: Forbidden West made their way into the event and Deathloop is already making waves in the gaming community as one of the most innovative premises in years.

However, that was not all of the surprises Sony had up its sleeve, the PS5 Digital Edition is one that no one saw coming. It is already being received very well by the gaming community.

Gamestop when they give you $10.72 for your PS4 pro but realize the PS5 digital edition is gonna drive them out of business pic.twitter.com/JUyruvDgAE — jbl is poopy (@GARDNERWINSHEW) June 11, 2020

Sony have released much information in the specifics of the two consoles and their differences but a few basic and primary ones stand out quite clearly.

We are likely to learn more as more PS5 events take place, as Sony have stated this Reveal Event was only the first of many they have planned for the PS5 over the Summer.

Major Differences Between the PS5 and the Digital Edition

Differences in Utility

From a utility perspective, the major difference between the two versions of the PS5 is the absence of a 4K UHD Blu-Ray disc drive in the PS5 Digital Edition.

The optical drive can not only play games, but also blu-ray discs for movies. The PS4 and the PS3 were not only great consoles for gaming, but also served as a great blu-ray players for movie enthusiasts.

The lack of a optical disc drive means that the PS5 Digital Edition will only play games that are downloaded digitally from the PlayStation Store. Which is a good trade-off as the Store frequently runs good discounts and sales for the games.

Looks like I'm getting the Digital Edition of PS5 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/oeq9O4Lm9b — Bryce Cross 💥 (@_BryceCross) June 11, 2020

Differences in Design

The PS5 Digital Edition is quite clearly more symmetrical than the PS5, given its inclusion of the optical disc drive.

The disc drive adds a considerable bulk at one side of the console, and gives it a slightly more asymmetrical look. The symmetry of the PS5 Digital Edition makes the console look slightly more slick and portable than the PS5.

Let's be honest here, the digital edition looks better than the base version #PS5 #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/7VMysQbIX9 — ◆Simply Sunky◆ (@Simply_sunky) June 11, 2020

Differences in Pricing

As the PS5 Digital Edition will be stripped of a valuable piece of hardware, it is sure to drive down the price tag as compared to the standard PS5.

However, it is still early stages and no concrete information has been released by Sony regarding the pricing of the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition.

Stay tuned for more news on the PS5 and its different editions.

Do you like the idea of the #PS5 Digital Edition? I assume it is something more like a SSD only no disc console. pic.twitter.com/cvzP167Bf0 — Drift0r (@Drift0r) June 11, 2020